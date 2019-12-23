Electrical Connection Brightens the Holidays Through Support of “Shop with a Cop” Programs

The Electrical Connection is again a major supporter of rural and urban law enforcement community trust building programs called “Shop with a Cop.” The labor-management partnership contributed $5,000 each to the St. Francois County “Shop with a Cop” and Ferguson “Shop with a Cop.” The Electrical Connection is a partnership of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1 and the St. Louis Chapter, National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA). This year’s donation raises the Electrical Connection’s 27-year commitment to “Shop with a Cop” to more than $85,000.

The St. Francois County “Shop with a Cop” program is among the oldest and largest in the nation. This year, it served a record 537 children on Dec. 19, 2019 when law enforcement throughout the state came to the Farmington, Mo. Wal-Mart to buy children holiday gifts they would not otherwise receive. It was the 27th year that the Electrical Connection has supported the St. Francois County “Shop with a Cop.”

Meanwhile, the Ferguson police department hosted its “Shop with a Cop” program at the Ferguson Community Center at 1050 Smith Ave. on Dec. 12, 2019, serving more than 30 children. Gifts at the Ferguson event were purchased at Target. The Electrical Connection has supported the Ferguson “Shop with a Cop” for the past four years.

The Electrical Connection partnered with Saint Louis FC at to support both “Shop with a Cop” events. During the summer, they teamed on a fundraiser at a Saint Louis FC game to raise money for both programs.

Members of the Electrical Connection provide safe and reliable electrical construction, maintenance, repair and replacement services across Missouri, the nation and the world. For more information visit www.electricalconnection.org.