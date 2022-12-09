Electrical Connection Brings Warmth with IBEW Minority Caucus Annual Coat Drive

60 Coats for Children Delivered to the Hazelwood School District

Now in its 18th year, the IBEW Electrical Workers Minority Caucus’ (EWMC) coat drive continues to work with organizations to bring warmth to families in need. On Dec 6, 2022, members of the minority caucus delivered 60 coats for children to the Hazelwood School District. The minority caucus is part of the Electrical Connection, a partnership of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1 and the St. Louis Chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA).

“While our primary goal is to bring a little more winter comfort to children in need, we also hope to ‘plant the seed’ of career opportunities in the electrical trade,” noted Sylvester Taylor, director of diversity, equity and inclusion for the Electrical Connection. “We hope to make an enduring difference in the communities we serve and inspire students to be difference makers themselves.”

The annual coat drive was launched in 2004 by Taylor. Since then, the IBEW Minority Caucus has given away 15,000 coats to families in need, 12,000 of them new coats.

“The district is grateful for the unwavering support and generosity of the IBEW Electrical Workers Minority Caucus, and the Electrical Connection,” said Dr. Nettie Collins-Hart, superintendent, Hazelwood School District. “This donation will have a lasting impact for the students that we serve.”

The Electrical Connection partnership will continue to distribute coats for children in need to various agencies throughout the winter.

If you would like to support the coat drive, EWMC is looking for new coats or used coats in good condition that are appropriate for children up to the age of 18. You can drop off coats at the IBEW Local 1 union hall at 5850 Elizabeth Ave. in St. Louis or you can send a donation to:​

IBEW Electrical Workers Minority Caucus, C/O Sylvester Taylor, 5850 Elizabeth Ave., St. Louis, Mo.63110

​Make the check out to “EWMC Coat Drive.”

