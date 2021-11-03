Electrical Connection Brings Warmth with IBEW Minority Caucus Annual Coat Drive

Nearly 100 Coats for Children Delivered to the Hazelwood School District

Before the winter chill grips the region, the Electrical Connection is distributing coats in the annual IBEW Electrical Workers Minority Caucus’ (EWMC) coat drive. First stop was on Nov. 2, 2021 at the Hazelwood School District where nearly 100 coats for children were delivered by the caucus. The district will distribute the coats to children in need.

The annual coat drive was launched in 2004 by Sylvester Taylor, director of diversity, equity and inclusion for the Electrical Connection. “At that time, the IBEW Minority Caucus was mentoring children served by a social service agency and we invited one of the children to a Cardinal October playoff game and he showed up without a coat on what was cold evening,” said Taylor. “Navigating life in our distressed neighborhoods and thinking about the future is hard enough without the basic necessities to stay warm in the winter.” Since then, the IBEW Minority Caucus has given away 15,000 coats to families in need, 11,000 of them new coats.

The Electrical Connection partnership will continue to distribute coats to various agencies to distribute to children in need throughout the fall and into the winter.

If you would like to support the coat drive, EWMC is looking for new coats or used coats in good condition that are appropriate for children up to the age of 18. You can drop off coats at the IBEW Local 1 union hall at 5850 Elizabeth Ave. in St. Louis or you can send a donation to:

​

IBEW Electrical Workers Minority Caucus

C/O Sylvester Taylor

5850 Elizabeth Ave.

St. Louis, Mo.63110

​

Make the check out to “EWMC Coat Drive.”

The Electrical Connection partnership provides safe and reliable commercial, industrial and residential electrical construction, maintenance, repair and replacement services across Missouri, the nation and the world. It is an important resource for business and civic leadership for new technology, including disruptive technologies, advancing electrical and communication infrastructure. Learn more at www.electricalconnection.org.

