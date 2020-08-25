Electrical Connection Celebrates Winner of St. Jude Dream Home

IBEW/NECA Partnership Donates Services & Materials to Build Home in O’Fallon, Mo.

Rachel Foster of Ballwinstarted her day with a dream come true. Foster was named the winner of the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home® in O’Fallon Mo. in a live morning broadcast on KTVI Fox 2. The annual free home giveaway to benefit the renowned St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® was made possible in part by the Electrical Connection, which donated services and materials to build the home. Payne Family Homes orchestrated the construction and home giveaway, which raised more than $1.1 million for the hospital.

Family-owned Grasser Electric performed the electrical installations on the home working with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1. IBEW partners with the St. Louis Chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) to form the Electrical Connection. Grasser is a NECA contractor.

The 2020 St. Jude Dream Home broke ground on January 30, 2020 at 318 Old Forester Drive in Payne Family Homes’ Legends Pointe subdivision. The 1.5-story, 4,100-square-foot home features a number of amenities including a home cinema and security system, four bedrooms and 4.5 baths, plus a three-sided sculptural fireplace, interior stone wall, spacious loft area, cozy reading nook and more.

This is the seventh St. Jude Dream Home built by Payne Family Homes with the help of IBEW/NECA. Grasser Electric has donated services to build five of those homes. The seven-year-long charitable endeavor has raised more than $6.1 million locally for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

According to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the families it serves never receive a bill for treatment, travel housing or food – because all they should worry about is helping their child live.

Established as one of the Payne Family of companies in 2007, Payne Family Homes has quickly risen to be the St. Louis metro region’s second largest homebuilder and recently was named one of the area’s fastest growing companies by the St. Louis Business Journal. Payne Family Homes was also just voted Best Home Builder in St. Louis by readers of St. Louis Magazine. For more information, visit www.paynefamilyhomes.com or call 314-477-1218.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook (facebook.com/stjude) and following us on Twitter (@stjude).

The Electrical Connection IBEW/NECA partnership includes more than 5,000 highly skilled and safe IBEW electricians and the more than 150 NECA electrical contractors who employ them. For more than 75 years, the partnership has trained more electricians/communication technicians than any education program in Missouri. Its award-winning work provides safe and reliable electrical construction, maintenance, repair and replacement services across Missouri, the nation and the world. Learn more at www.electricalconnection.org.