Electrical Connection Contractor Guarantee Electrical Co. Earns Two AGC Keystone Award

The 25th annual Associated General Contractors (AGC) of Missouri Construction Keystone Awards honored Guarantee Electrical Co. with two awards. At its Nov. 3, 2022 gala, the AGC bestowed top honors for Guarantee’s work on Nestlé Bloomfield, MO Expansion for Nestlé Purina PetCare Co. Guarantee was also named the 2022 Specialty Contractor of the Year in the electrical category. Another Guarantee project was also saluted as a finalist in the Keystone Awards as were two projects by PayneCrest Electric, Inc. Both electrical contractors are members of the IBEW/NECA Electrical Connection partnership.

Guarantee’s Nestle Bloomfield Expansion was a fast-track project for Nestle-Purina’s cat litter plant in Bloomfield, Mo. It required electrical/communications installations in a 100-foot-by-100-foot work zone inside a building only 25% complete and swarming with multiple trades. The addition is fully automated. Nestle-Purina notes it is the first cat litter facility in its network to self-manufacture its own packaging.

Guarantee was also saluted as a finalist for its work on the Benson Hill Crop Accelerator in St. Louis which repurposed a 47,000-square-foot warehouse to give Benson Hill a “more than twenty-fold expansion in testing capacity.”

PayneCrest honored finalist projects included its work on the Benson Hill for Seneca Realty in St. Louis. It’s a new 160,000-square-foot, four-story facility housing agriculture lab areas, climate-controlled seed storage and growing areas on the campus of the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center. It was also saluted for its work on the Mizzou NextGen Precision Health Institute in Columbia, Mo., a 265,000-square-foot, five-story precision health facility providing space for more than 60 principal investigators.

St. Louis NECA contractors and their IBEW Local 1 workforce have been saluted by the AGC for their work on more than 100 projects, 34 of which have earned AGC Keystone Awards Winners of the 25th anniversary Keystone Awards were announced and celebrated at the AGC’s Construction Awards Gala on Nov. 3, 2022 at the River City Casino & Hotel in St. Louis. Learn more at www.agcmo.org.

The Electrical Connection partnership provides safe and reliable commercial, industrial and residential electrical construction, maintenance, repair and replacement services across Missouri, the nation and the world. It is an important resource for business and civic leadership for new technology, including disruptive technologies, advancing electrical and communication infrastructure. Learn more at www.electricalconnection.org.