Electrical Connection Contractor Guarantee Electrical Co. Earns Two Finalist Projects in AGC Keystone Awards

Electrical Connection member contractor Guarantee Electrical Co. has two projects vying for Associated General Contractors (AGC) of Missouri Keystone Awards this year. The projects competing for top honors in construction excellence include New Growth Horizon Medical Marijuana Facility and Ballpark Village – One Cardinal Way. Guarantee is a member of the St. Louis Chapter of the National Electrical Contractor Association (NECA), which partners with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1 to form the Electrical Connection.

Guarantee’s New Growth Horizon Medical Marijuana Facility assignment entailed renovating an existing 60,000-square-foot warehouse space to facilitate the cultivation of medical-grade marijuana. Work included a new 12.47kV electrical service to the building feeding two 3,000 amp substations powering the highly controlled lighting and HVAC systems across the cultivation and production areas. Guarantee also installed specialized grow lights in the vegetation rooms, power to all rack-mounted grow/vegetation room fans, and card access, CCTV, and an enhanced security system.

For the Ballpark Village – One Cardinal Way project, Guarantee overcame challenges to deliver electrical and low voltage infrastructure for a 297-unit, 30-story luxury residential tower in the heart of downtown St. Louis. Work consisted of three distinct services to balance the overall load for optimal efficiency, a 750 KVa backup generator, three bus duct risers, smart energy-efficient lighting, and power and data to all residential and common spaces.

Since 1997, when the AGC Keystone Awards competition was launched, more than 100 Electrical Connection member contractor projects have been honored. The prestigious construction awards program salutes projects for safety, proficiency in overcoming challenges and the quality of delivery, including maintaining budget and schedule. In addition to Guarantee, Electrical Connection contractors that have earned AGC Keystone honors in the past include PayneCrest Electric, Kaiser Electric, Sachs Electric, Aschinger Electric, and Bell Electrical.

Winners of the 2021 Keystone Awards will be announced and celebrated at the AGC’s Construction Awards Gala scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 4 at the River City Casino & Hotel in St. Louis. For more information, visit https://www.agcmo.org/keystonefinalists.

The Electrical Connection partnership provides safe and reliable commercial, industrial and residential electrical construction, maintenance, repair and replacement services across Missouri, the nation and the world. It is an important resource for business and civic leadership for new technology, including disruptive technologies, advancing electrical and communication infrastructure. Learn more at www.electricalconnection.org.

