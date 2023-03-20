Electrical Connection Donates Services & Materials for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

A very special home is emerging in Dardenne Prairie in O’Fallon, Mo., and once again, the IBEW/NECA Electrical Connection is donating resources to build it. When completed later this year, the sale of the 14th St. Jude Dream Home in St. Louis will benefit children served by the renowned St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The Electrical Connection is a partnership of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1 and the St. Louis Chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association. It is donating all electrical services to build the 2,711-square-foot, two-story home, which carries an estimated value of $711,000. The home is being built by Fischer Homes. NECA contractor Grasser Electric and IBEW Local 1are performing the electrical work.

In June of this year, a total of 16,000 tickets will be available for a chance to win the home and other prizes at $100 each. Last year, tickets to win the home sold out in 10 days. The drawing to give away the home will be carried live on FOX 2 on August 17, 2023. For more information, visit www.stjude.org/give/dream-home/st-louis.html.

Located at 209 Kerry Downs Drive, the groundbreaking for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home was held on Feb. 10, 2023. The Grasser Electric/IBEW 1 team are currently roughing in electrical infrastructure.

“This year’s St. Louis Dream Home would not be possible without our incredible trade partners and vendors like IBEW Local 1/ Grasser Electric,” said Carrie Rogiers, marketing manager at Fischer Homes. “We are grateful for their support of the lifesaving research being done at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.”

The home features four bedrooms and two and a half baths; a spacious owner’s suite and bathroom; 17-foot ceilings in the family room with open concept living; a gourmet kitchen with an expansive island; a private study with French doors; flexible main-floor space for a casual living room, dining room, recreation room or an extra study space; a convenient second-floor laundry room; a three-car garage. It also includes all of the Inverness subdivision amenities, including lakes, parks, open green space and walking trails. It is located next to the Lake Forest County Club.

“Our membership is inspired to serve this very worthy cause,” said Frank Jacobs, IBEW business manager. “Countless families have relied on St. Jude’s critical research and treatment of childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.”

The home is built with the generosity and support of sponsors, trade partners, and the local community. Every dollar raised goes straight to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for funding research and providing care.

“Our NECA contractors, like Grasser, excel at proficiently installing home electrical infrastructure and fixtures while ensuring everything is built to code,” noted Kyle McKenna, Executive Vice Presidentof St. Louis NECA.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude is working to drive the overall survival rate for childhood cancer to 90 percent, and we won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook (facebook.com/stjude) and following us on Twitter (@stjude).

The Electrical Connection IBEW/NECA partnership represents more than 5,000 highly skilled and safe IBEW Local 1 electricians and the more than 150 electrical contractors who employ them. For more than 80 years, the partnership has trained more electricians/communication technicians than any education program in Missouri. Its award-winning work provides safe and reliable electrical construction, maintenance, repair and replacement services across Missouri, the nation and the world. Learn more at www.electricalconnection.org.

Founded in 1980, Fischer Homes has grown to build over 36,000 homes and employs 700 associates. Recognized as the 30th largest builder in the U.S., the company now has more than 200 new home communities throughout Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Georgia, and Missouri. Their beautifully designed homes offer choices for people in all stages of life and range in price from the $200s to over $1 million. If you would like to learn more about new Fischer Homes communities in the St. Louis area, please call or text 314-310-2188 or visit fischerhomes.com.

* Fischer Homes is not affiliated with Fischer & Frichtel Homes of St. Louis, Missouri.