Electrical Connection Members Spruce Up Ferguson

IBEW Electrical Workers Minority Caucus Mobilizes Members to Pick up Trash

In advance of Thanksgiving and the holiday season, the IBEW Electrical Workers Minority Caucus’ (EWMC) performed a service day to give a little thanks themselves to the city of Ferguson, Mo. The EWMC mobilized about 30 Electrical Connection members to pick up trash in Ferguson on Saturday morning, Nov. 20, 2021. On Dec. 14, 2021, the Electrical Connection will return to Ferguson for its annual support of the community’s “Shop with Cop” holiday giving program

Sylvester Taylor, director of diversity, equity and inclusion for the Electrical Connection and EWMC founder and president orchestrated the day of service. It included IBEW Local 1 Business Manager Frank Jacobs, business representatives and IBEW/NECA Electrical Industry Training Center Director Shawn Levin.

“We have had the privilege of serving Ferguson’s electrical and communication needs and many of our member live in and around the community,” noted Taylor. “So as part of our annual service day, we wanted to spruce up Ferguson for Thanksgiving and the upcoming holidays.”

Members fanned out and picked up trash along West Florissant Road, Pershall Road and nearby streets. The effort yielded more than 40 bags of trash.

The Electrical Connection is a partnership of IBEW Local 1 and the St. Louis Chapter of the National Electrical Contractor Association (NECA). The partnership provides safe and reliable commercial, industrial and residential electrical construction, maintenance, repair and replacement services across Missouri, the nation and the world. It is an important resource for business and civic leadership for new technology, including disruptive technologies, advancing electrical and communication infrastructure. Learn more at www.electricalconnection.org.

