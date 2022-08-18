Electrical Connection Sponsors Hawthorn Foundation Networking Event at Busch Stadium

The Electrical Connection brought business, civic and state leadership together, including Missouri Governor Mike Parson, for a Hawthorn Foundation networking event at the August 13, 2022 St. Louis Cardinal game at Busch Stadium. The event, held in partnership with the Hawthorn Foundation, was designed to advance business and economic development initiatives in the state. The Electrical Connection is a partnership of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1 and St. Louis Chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA).

Electrical Connection at Cards Game Gov. Parsons & Bond www.timparkerphoto.com

Among the attendees was Doug Rasmussen, CEO and managing principal, Steadfast City Economic & Community Partners, who just days earlier detailed a development team’s $1.2 billion plan for Chouteau’s Landing in the St. Louis Business Journal.

“Our IBEW/NECA partnership understands that business opportunities for our electrical contractors and workforce go hand in hand with a unified effort to advance prosperity throughout our region,” noted Jim Curran, executive vice president, Electrical Connection. “We are proud to work with the Hawthorn Foundation to connect business, civic and state leadership to do just that.” This was the fourth year the Electrical Connection sponsored and hosted a networking event for the Hawthorn Foundation at Busch Stadium (CORRECT?).

Joining Steadfast City, the Hawthorn Foundation, the IBEW/NECA Electrical Connection partnership and Missouri Governor Parson at the event were key business and civic leadership from several firms including:

Bank of America, Masterclock, Economic Development Council of St. Charles County, Gateway Studios and Production Services, MLS St. Louis City SC; and Kit Bond Strategies, OPO Startups, MIssouri Realtors Association, Doe Run, Gateway PGA and Virtus Insurance

Former Missouri Senator and Governor Kit Bond also attended the event. Bond is the founder of the Hawthorn Foundation.

Members of the Electrical Connection provide safe and reliable electrical construction, maintenance, repair and replacement services across Missouri, the nation and the world. Learn more at www.electricalconnection.org.

Share this: Tweet



