Electrical Connection Supports Rural & Urban “Shop with a Cop” Programs

28-Year-Long Commitment to Brighten the Holidays for Children Continues

In Desloge, Mo., children waited patiently to be taken on a shopping spree by law enforcement. In Ferguson, Mo., families came to the police department to be given gifts that their children wouldn’t otherwise have received. Both were part of annual “Shop with a Cop” holiday giving programs the week of Dec. 12, 2021. Both were supported by the Electrical Connection as part of its 28-year-long commitment to the law enforcement community trust building program. The Electrical Connection is a partnership of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1 and the St. Louis Chapter, National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA).

Danny Miller, COO of Total Electric, first engaged the Electrical Connection in 1993 in the St. Francois County “Shop with a Cop” program, which has grown to become one of the largest in the nation. This year, it served a record 590 children. The enduring St. Francois County program inspired the IBEW/NECA partnership to re-energize and support the Ferguson “Shop with a Cop” program in 2016. This year, the Electrical Connection donated a total of $10,000 to both programs and has now contributed more than $100,000 to support “Shop with a Cop” over the past 28 years.

“’Shop with a Cop’ is an enormous logistical undertaking,” noted Miller. “In St. Francois County, they must engage the schools to find the families most in need and then mobilize law enforcement from across the state to take the children holiday shopping. It’s worth every moment of exhaustive planning when you see the smiles on children’s faces.”

The St. Francois County “Shop with a Cop” was held on December 14, 2021 at the Wal-Mart at 407 N State St. in Desloge. About 200 Law enforcement and first responders from throughout the state were paired with children to take them shopping for holiday gifts. Since 1993, the Electrical Connection has contributed $84,000 to the St. Francois County program.

The Ferguson “Shop with a Cop,” which the Electrical Connection has provided $30,000 in support since 2016, was held on December 16, 2021. It served more than 30 children. Parents arrived at the Ferguson Police Department at 222 S. Florissant Rd. to pick up gifts for their children from law enforcement.

“It’s a great program to brighten the holidays for families in need while helping law enforcement build community trust,” noted Jim Curran, executive vice president, Electrical Connection. “For the Electrical Connection, it is also an opportunity to support the communities we serve and further engage families and communities in our efforts to create career opportunities for all the electrical industry.”

The Electrical Connection represents 135 IBEW-signatory electrical contractors and more than 5,000 highly skilled IBEW electricians and communication technicians. Members of the Electrical Connection provide safe and reliable electrical construction, maintenance, repair and replacement services across Missouri, the nation and the world. For more information visit www.electricalconnection.org.

