Electrical Connection supports the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

By this spring, a very special home will emerge from the ground in O’Fallon, Mo. to help support the kids served by the renowned St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®. The amenity-laden St. Jude Dream Home is being built with the support of the Electrical Connection, a partnership of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1 and the St. Louis Chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association. NECA contractor Grasser Electric, the Electrical Connection and IBEW are donating services and materials for the construction of the luxury home which is being built by Payne Family Homes.

“Our IBEW/NECA partners are called upon to skillfully install electrical systems and fixtures in countless homes in our region, but the St. Jude Dream Home has a far reaching impact,” said Dave Roth, IBEW business representative. “This community giving initiative advances St. Jude’s critical research and treatment of childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.” According to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, families never receive a bill for treatment, travel housing or food – because all they should worry about is helping their child live.

This is the seventh St. Jude Dream Home built by Payne Family Homes with the help of IBEW/NECA. Grasser Electric has donated services to build five of those homes. The seven-year-long charitable endeavor has raised more than $6.1 million locally for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“We are grateful to all of our vendors and partners like the Electrical Connection IBEW/NECA partnership who donate skills and services to deliver outstanding luxury living, optimizing the value of the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway” said Dawn Walter, director of marketing, Payne Family Homes.

The 2020 St. Jude Dream Home broke ground on January 30, 2020 at 318 Old Forester Drive in Payne Family Homes’ Legends Pointe subdivision. The 1.5-story, 4,100 square-foot-home will feature a number of amenities including a home cinema and security system, four bedrooms and 4.5 baths, plus a three-sided sculptural fireplace, interior stone wall, spacious loft area, cozy reading nook and more.

Tickets to win the home can be reserved beginning June 11 for $100 each, and only 11,500 will be sold. The St. Jude Dream Home will be open to the public for free tours beginning with the grand opening on Saturday, July 11. Tours will continue on Saturdays from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm and Sundays Noon until 5:00 pm until August 16. The winner of the home will be drawn on August 20, 2020.

For more information about the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home, call or text 314-477-1218 or visit the St. Jude Dream Home page at www.paynefamilyhome.com to join the VIP list for updates and more info.

The 2019 St. Jude Dream Home, which was also built with donated services from the Electrical Connection IBEW/NECA partnership earned numerous honors. It was recognized at the annual St. Jude Dream Home Builder Summit in Memphis as one of the best in the country, winning awards for Best Master Suite, Best Special Features, and Zero Hero. Zero Hero is a title exclusively awarded to builders that deliver a 100% donated home to the fundraising effort. Payne Family Homes has received the title Zero Hero every year it has participated in the Dream Home Giveaway campaign.

Established as one of the Payne Family of companies in 2007, Payne Family Homes has quickly risen to be the St. Louis metro region’s second fastest-growing homebuilder and recently was named one of the area’s fastest growing companies by the St. Louis Business Journal. For more information, visit www.paynefamilyhomes.com or call 314-477-1218.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook (facebook.com/stjude) and following us on Twitter (@stjude).

The Electrical Connection IBEW/NECA partnership more than 5,000 highly skilled and safe IBEW electricians and the more than 150 NECA electrical contractors who employ them. For more than 75 years, the partnership has trained more electricians/communication technicians than any education program in Missouri. Its award-winning work provides safe and reliable electrical construction, maintenance, repair and replacement services across Missouri, the nation and the world. Learn more at www.electricalconnection.org.