Electrical Connection Supports the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

The 13th St. Jude Dream Home® in St. Louis is taking shape at the Streets of Caledonia in O’Fallon, Mo. and once again the IBEW/NECA Electrical Connection is donating resources to build it. The home’s construction and sale will benefit children served by the renowned St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®. The Electrical Connection is a partnership of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1 and the St. Louis Chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association. It is donating all electrical services to build the 2,457-square-foot, two-story home which carries an estimated value of $565,000. The home is being built by Fischer Homes. NECA contractor Grasser Electric and IBEWare performing the electrical work.

In June of this year, tickets will be available to purchase for a chance to win the home. A total of 16,000 tickets will be offered to win the home for $100 each. Last year, tickets to win the home sold out in 10 days. For more information visit www.stjude.org/give/dream-home/st-louis.html.

Located at intersection of Dalriada Blvd & Long Haven Drive at the Streets of Caledonia, the groundbreaking for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home was held on Feb. 10, 2022. The Grasser Electric/IBEW team began roughing in electrical on April 2, 2022. Each year, the IBEW/NECA Electrical Connection partnership pays the wages of the workforce for the St. Jude Dream Home. “But at the end of the day, our workforce agreed to donate their time and skills on Saturday to advance this worthy cause,” noted Chris Clermont, business representative, IBEW Local 1.

The home features a morning room adjacent to the kitchen, flexible space for a living room, dining room or study, a first floor owner’s suite, a two-story family room, three bedrooms, two and a half baths and a two-car garage.

“The purpose of the home is truly special,” said Frank Jacobs, IBEW business manager. “St. Jude’s critical research and treatment of childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases inspires and compels our IBEW/NECA partnership to help with this worthy cause.”

The home is built with the generosity and support of sponsors, trade partners, and the local community. Every dollar raised goes straight to St. Jude for funding research and providing care.

“The ultimate winner of the St. Jude Dream Home will appreciate the reliable electrical installations built to code that is the hallmark of all our residential projects,” noted Kyle McKenna, executive vice president, St. Louis NECA.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude is working to drive the overall survival rate for childhood cancer to 90 percent, and we won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook (facebook.com/stjude) and following us on Twitter (@stjude).

The Electrical Connection IBEW/NECA partnership more than 5,000 highly skilled and safe IBEW electricians and the more than 150 NECA electrical contractors who employ them. For more than 75 years, the partnership has trained more electricians/communication technicians than any education program in Missouri. Its award-winning work provides safe and reliable electrical construction, maintenance, repair and replacement services across Missouri, the nation and the world. Learn more at www.electricalconnection.org.

