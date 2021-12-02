Electrical Connection’s Jim Curran Re-elected to Two-Year Term on Executive Committee of the Hawthorn Foundation Board

Jim Curran, executive vice president, Electrical Connection has been re-elected to serve another two-year term on executive committee for the board of the Missouri business organization Hawthorn Foundation. The executive committee guides the Hawthorn Foundation’s day-to-day operations. Curran will also chair the Hawthorn Foundation membership committee. The Electrical Connection is a partnership of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1 and the St. Louis Chapter, National Electrical Contractors Association.

For more than 30 years, the Hawthorn Foundation has partnered with Missouri governors, the Missouri Department of Economic Development, as well as a myriad of local and regional economic development organizations, to create and support initiatives that are focused on attracting business to the state.

Curran has orchestrated several recruitment events for the Hawthorn Foundation at Busch Stadium, including one this year during a Cardinal game. He has also served as an important resource on electric and communications technology infrastructure integral to the state’s future.

In addition to the Hawthorn Foundation, Curran’s board service also includes Missouri Energy Initiative; Greater St. Louis, Inc.; Saint Louis Science Center; Economic Development Center of St. Charles County; U.S. Heartland China Association; Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) – Gateway Chapter; and Downtown St. Louis, Inc.

