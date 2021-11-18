Electrical Connection’s Timothy Green Named to St. Charles County Convention & Sports Facilities Authority

Timothy Green of the Electrical Connection has been named to the St. Charles County Convention and Sports Facilities Authority as a commissioner. He was nominated to the position by St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann.

The St. Charles County Convention and Sports Authority will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its founding next year. The authority oversees the spending of the revenues to promote and expand convention and sports facilities throughout St. Charles County.

With the Electrical Connection, Green serves as director of governmental affairs for the IBEW/NECA partnership. He served in the Missouri General Assembly for eight years as a State Senator and 14 years as a State Representative. Green has been a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1 for 40 years and was the president of the Missouri State Building and Construction Trades Council, AFL-CIO for 20 years. He also served as a member of the Missouri State Employees’ Retirement System Board of Trustees.

Green earned a degree in business administration from the University of Missouri – St. Louis (UMSL) and is a graduate of the IBEW/NECA Electrical Industry Training Center in St. Louis.

The Electrical Connection is a partnership of IBEW Local 1 and the St. Louis Chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA). The partnership includes 7,000 IBEW members, including more than 5,400 skilled electricians and communications technicians and 150 electrical and communication contractors. Collectively, they provide safe and reliable commercial, industrial and residential electrical construction, maintenance, repair and replacement services across Missouri. It is an important resource for business and civic leadership for new technology, advancing electrical and communication infrastructure. Learn more at www.electricalconnection.org.

Share this: Tweet



