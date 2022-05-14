Elm Ridge Senior Breaks Ground in Hazelwood, Missouri

A partnership including Roanoke Construction, Inc., The Oakland Group, LLC, The Unicorn Group, LLC, and BTWF Urban Initiative today announced the groundbreaking of Elm Ridge Senior Living, a mixed-income, independent senior living community on Dunn Road in Hazelwood, Missouri. Believed to be the first of its kind in Hazelwood, Elm Ridge is financed in part by resources from Missouri Housing Development Commission and private investors and lenders including St. Louis Equity Fund, Sugar Creek Capital and Legacy Bank and Trust. Once complete, the newly constructed, elevator-served building will provide 50 one- and two-bedroom apartments for seniors 55 years of age and older. All of the 36 two-bedroom and 14 one-bedroom units will be generously sized with in-unit laundry hookups and a fully equipped kitchen. The project will meet Enterprise Green Communities specifications for energy efficiency, which will lower utility costs for residents and further reduce their housing cost burden. The development will add numerous amenities for the residents of Elm Ridge including a management office, an elevator, secured access, a computer & technology center, a fitness center with exercise equipment, a community room with kitchen on the first floor and additional community space on the upper floors. The development will be professionally managed by The Sansone Group and BTWF Urban Initiative, in partnership with the St. Louis County Department of Human Services County Older Resident Program will provide resident service coordination for all residents. 45 of the units’ rents will be restricted to households at or below 60% of area median income. The remaining 5 units will be available to households of any income.

“Not only will this development bring beautiful – and affordable – new apartment homes for Hazelwood seniors,” says Marvin Steele, “but also the development team is achieving something really tremendous with nearly $5.4 million dollars (60%) in contracts with minority and women-owned businesses including two stalwarts, BAM Contracting and Aschinger Electric.” Steele continued, “Bishop Scott and I specifically partner with the principals of Roanoke Construction and The Oakland Group – Kevin Buchek and Mike Duffy – because of their commitment to hiring contractors and their staff who reflect the rich diversity of the communities in which they build.” This partnership experience has also allowed The Unicorn Group, LLC to grow its development capacity as well.

Based in St. Louis, Missouri and established in 2012, Roanoke has a noteworthy reputation across the Midwestern United States for success in constructing affordable housing developments. We have been built on the core values of integrity, partnership, community, inclusion, and sustainability, and are distinguished from our competition as civic-minded project partners with remarkable insight into the nuances of project financing.

The Unicorn Group, LLC focuses on promoting the utilization of minority-owned and women-owned companies and is owned by Marvin Steele, the Board Chairman of the Heartland St. Louis Black Chamber of Commerce. The Unicorn Group, LLC is also an emerging residential and commercial developer.

BTWF Urban Initiative Corporation (BTWF) was founded in 2002 to mobilize members of the Believer’s Temple Word Fellowship Church to meet the practical needs of households in North St. Louis County with a mission to provide comprehensive programs, services, and events that address the most pressing needs of the community. Since its inception, the core focus of BTWF has been education, healthy living, and community and economic development.

