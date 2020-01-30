ENR Selects Two McCarthy Projects as Nation’s ‘Best of the Best’

Gateway Arch Museum and Bagnell Dam Stabilization Project rise to top in field of 900 submitted projects from across the U.S.

Two projects constructed by St. Louis-based McCarthy have earned top recognition in the Best of the Best Projects competition sponsored by Engineering News-Record (ENR), a national publication that reports on engineering and construction news, analysis, commentary and data.

The Gateway Arch Museum in downtown St. Louis topped the field in the “Cultural/Worship” category. The 47,000-sq.-ft. subterranean expansion and renovation of the museum and learning center is the final component of a $380 million redevelopment of the iconic monument. A custom-built glass and stainless-steel entry enclosure system replaced the previous underground entrances, creating a dramatic new circular entrance and upper-level lobby facing downtown. The Gateway Arch remained open, accessible and fully operational throughout construction of the LEED Gold museum.

And in the “Specialty Construction” category, ENR selected Ameren Missouri’s Bagnell Dam stabilization project. Constructed by MC Industrial, a McCarthy Holdings Company, the $53 million stabilization initiative improved the overall safety, efficiency and reliability of the 85-year-old structure, located in Lake Ozark, Mo. The hydroelectric dam’s eight waterwheel turbines generate more than 624,000 megawatt-hours of renewable energy that powers 52,000 homes each year.

The Best of the Best Projects competition is the culmination of a year-long process hosted by ENR to identify the pinnacle of U.S. design and construction achievement completed between May 2018 and May 2019.

The winning projects, selected from more than 900 entries, will be featured in the March 23 issue of ENR. That issue will also reveal the Project of the Year and three Project of the Year finalists.

For more details and to view the complete list of Best of the Best Projects, visit https://www.enr.com/blogs/13-critical-path/post/48576-winning-projects-represent-diverse-sectors-from-across-the-us.

