Enterprise Bank & Trust Publishes First-Ever Community Impact Report

Enterprise Bank & Trust, the banking subsidiary of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ: EFSC), today published its first-ever Community Impact Report. The report details Enterprise’s various programs, activities and contributions to the communities it serves – St. Louis, Kansas City, Phoenix, and the New Mexico communities of Santa Fe, Los Alamos, and Albuquerque. The report is available at www.enterprisebank.com/impact

The report provides data and stories about Enterprise’s various community engagement initiatives, including affordable housing, volunteerism, philanthropy, diversity and inclusion, education, community development, and “green” initiatives.

“Improving our communities has been part of the Enterprise DNA since we were founded,” says Jim Lally, President and CEO of Enterprise Financial Services Corp. “This report brings the details of these efforts to life through the stories of people and businesses who are impacted by these efforts.”

One example of this impact – highlighted in the report – is Enterprise University, the program that has provided business training courses at no cost to approximately 19,500 attendees over 16 years. Taught by practicing professionals, these high-level training courses are taken one at a time and cover finance, management and leadership, marketing and sales, human resources, and trending topics.

Some other key statistics from the report:

More than 1,300 affordable housing units built with state low income housing tax credit support since 2008;

11,424 hours volunteered in 2019 by Enterprise associates;

522 organizations received philanthropic contributions in 2019;

2,309 jobs created from Enterprise New Markets Tax Credit Investments in the last five years.

The Community Impact Report highlights a few of Enterprise’s many partnerships. Featured organizations include Beyond Housing, the Ronald McDonald House CharitiesⓇ of New Mexico, FABRIC fashion incubator, and financing partnerships that make an impact locally, including investment in Kansas City’s Troost Corridor revitalization. The report also provides details on Enterprise’s diversity and inclusion programs, education programs, and the work of the Enterprise Bank & Trust Foundation, which was founded in 2017 to help maximize the impact of the company’s philanthropic activities.

“We are proud to share this report with our clients and community partners, as well as our associates, shareholders and boards,” Lally says. “It’s a snapshot into the activities that matter most – how we make an impact outside of day-to-day banking operations for our clients.”

About Enterprise Bank & Trust

Enterprise Bank & Trust is a financial services partner that empowers growing businesses to improve their ability to compete, growing families to secure their financial futures, and growing communities to advance the quality of life for all. For more information, visit enterprisebank.com. Member FDIC.