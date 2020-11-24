Executive Director Terry Briggs to Retire From SITE Improvement Association

Terry Briggs, Executive Director of the SITE Improvement Association for the past five years, has announced plans to retire at the end of 2020. Briggs joined SITE in 2001 as Government Relations Director, and in 2015 became only the second executive director in the 54-year history of this independent construction contractor trade association serving eastern Missouri. During his tenure, Briggs worked with several other construction associations to preserve Missouri’s prevailing wage law and enhance the state’s infrastructure spending investments while also growing SITE’s membership to its current all-time high and expanding its services.

“SITE is devoted to enhancing our members’ role and influence in the construction industry and advocating on behalf of important public policy issues, whether it is improving the safety of a roadway, making sure our water is clean or ensuring that fair wages are paid on local construction projects,” Briggs said. “I hope in some ways I have assisted our members in these efforts, and I greatly appreciate the opportunities the SITE members have given to me.”

The SITE Board of Directors is expected to name Briggs’ replacement in December. Briggs joined SITE as its first governmental relations director after a nearly 18-career with the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District.

SITE Improvement Association is an independent construction trade association of contractors and businesses associated with the construction industry in eastern Missouri. The association is governed by a 16-member Board of Directors composed of representatives from the Concrete, Asphalt Paving, Sewer/Utility, Highway and Bridge, Earthmoving, Landscaping, Specialty Construction and Associate divisions. The association represents its members in labor negotiations, public advocacy and facilitates networking events for members. For more information, visit www.sitestl.org.