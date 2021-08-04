Eye Docs Developing New O’Fallon, IL Class A Office Building

By KERRY SMITH, EDITOR, ST. LOUIS CONSTRUCTION NEWS AND REVIEW MAGAZINE

In their first venture as developers, two eye specialists are building a three-story, multi-tenant Class A office building along Illinois West Highway 50 that broke ground late last year and is aiming for completion in September.

Optometrist Dr. Joshua Wilson of Advanced Vision Care and Ophthalmologist Dr. Michael Stock of Ideal Eye Surgery are developing 36,525 square feet at 821 West Highway 50, one-half mile from HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, IL. The two medical professionals will move respective practices to the new location.

The Striler Group served as owner’s rep, IMPACT Strategies is the construction manager and TR,i Architects is the designer.

Richard Striler, president of The Striler Group, said his company has served many entrepreneurial clients through the years, those who are designing and building projects either for their own use or as an investment.

Dr. Wilson said the opportunity to build new and to be part of the growing O’Fallon community made sense.

“When Dr. Stock and I started this project, we went from a couple of single-story buildings to what is being built today,” said Wilson. “This location deserved a Class A professional/medical building.”

Wilson added that the project marks only the beginning of further development along this busy stretch of West Highway 50.

Mark Hinrichs, president of Fairview Heights-based IMPACT Strategies, said he is particularly enthusiastic about spearheading the construction of a Class A office development in his hometown.

“It is particularly gratifying for me as an original resident of O’Fallon, Illinois, to continue to participate in its growth with this stellar new project,” said Hinrichs. “Doctors Wilson and Stock have great vision for the growth potential of their practices in this new strategic location.”

