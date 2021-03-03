Facade Experts Say Spring Ideal Time to Clean Building Exteriors, Survey for Damage

From the tallest of skyscrapers, to the corner office and the downtown warehouse district, the stressors of sunlight, changing weather, water, building movement and settlement can break down and deteriorate building facades creating comfort, safety and maintenance issues that can quickly add to the cost of property ownership.

“Now that winter is almost over, spring marks an ideal time for building owners and facility managers to survey their buildings and structures for any damage that may have resulted from the cold, winter weather, make repairs and perform preventative maintenance to protect the exterior going forward,” said Western Specialty Contractors facade expert Jason Holtman.

A masonry and facade restoration specialist, such as Western Specialty Contractors, is recommended to identify problem issues such as cracking, efflorescence, spalling, control joint failure, and sealer or caulk failure and to recommend a repair and prevention plan that protects the property and tenant spaces from leaks and water damage. Proper facade maintenance will aid in reducing the likelihood of unexpected costs and repairs, plus help to maintain the property’s value, said Holtman.

Structure facades can be made from any number of materials including brick, terra cotta, granite, marble, sandstone, limestone, brownstone, concrete masonry units, glass curtain wall systems, Exterior Insulation Finishing Systems (EIFS) and precast concrete. Likewise, they can all deteriorate for any number of reasons, including:

Lack of maintenance/funding

Movement

Freeze/thaw

Air pollution

Improper workmanship/design

Moisture

Ongoing maintenance is always recommended to minimize exterior damage, no matter what the building material. Holtman recommends regular, proper cleaning of the building’s facade in the spring.

“A clean facade projects professionalism, can increase sales for businesses located within the building, increase the life of the property, improve the building’s value and make surveying winter damage easier to see,” said Holtman.

Facade cleaning can be performed using a variety of methods including:

High-pressure water

Low-pressure water

Sandblasting

Wet aggregate blast

Hot water steam

Chemicals

Soda blast

Poultice

Glass bead

Sponge blast

For assistance with facade maintenance, contact the Western Specialty Contractors branch location nearest you – http://www.westernspecialtycontractors.com/western-locations/.

Family-owned and operated for more than 100 years, Western Specialty Contractors is the nation’s largest specialty contractor in masonry and concrete restoration, waterproofing and specialty roofing. Western offers a nationwide network of expertise that building owners, engineers, architects and property managers can count on to develop cost-effective, corrective measures that can add years of useful life to a variety of structures. For more information about Western Specialty Contractors, visit www.westernspecialtycontractors.com.

Photo Above: Before and After Cleaning of Capitol Building Seattle