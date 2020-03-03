Farnsworth Group, Inc. Acquires FWAI Architects

Farnsworth Group, Inc., a national full-service engineering, architecture and survey firm, announced it has acquired FWAI Architects, a 13-person architecture firm based in Springfield, Illinois.

The addition of FWAI continues Farnsworth Group’s strategic growth in geographic locations and markets, and adds to the strength of the Company’s more than 500 employees located in St. Louis, Fairview Heights, and nationwide.

FWAI’s history dates back to the 1970s and today provides architecture, interior design and planning to a wide variety of clients. The firm specializes in the education, corporate, healthcare, office, commercial and recreation markets.

“The addition of FWAI coincides with our strategic planning goals to add talented staff, clients and capabilities to our existing operations,” said Farnsworth Group President and CEO Karen Jensen. “Farnsworth Group and FWAI have the same business philosophy and approach which is to do the very best for our clients. The synergies between our two firms will allow for a seamless transition and allow us to deliver services and solutions to a broader set of clients.” As Farnsworth Group, FWAI will now be able to offer its clients the value of a full-service engineering and architecture design team.

“Joining Farnsworth Group allows us to become a fully-integrated single-source provider of design solutions for our existing clients,” said FWAI President Paul Wheeler, AIA, who along with Forrest Hoffman have been leading the FWAI team. “Together, our architecture teams will be a direct complement to each other, and the addition of engineering and survey will be a value-added component to the clients we serve on a daily basis. Our clients are excited about this expanded combination of talent and services, and the reassurance of having a 500-plus person, high performance team behind us.”

This is Farnsworth Group’s seventh acquisition in the last eight years, having completed the acquisition of Design Alliance Architects in Waukee, Iowa in 2019.

Farnsworth Group, Inc., an employee-owned company, is a full-service engineering, architecture and survey firm, offering clients more than 500 professionals located throughout a nationwide network of offices. For more information contact: Jeff McCombs, Farnsworth Group, at 1.309.689.9888 or via email at jmccombs@f-w.com