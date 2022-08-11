Final Design Concept Approved for Transformation Project at North Hanley Transit Cent

Construction to Commence in September and be Completed in October 2022

After getting input from transit riders, area residents, elected officials and stakeholders through a series of in-person and virtual opportunities, a finalized design concept has been approved for the “Transit Stop Transformation Project” at the North Hanley Transit Center, located at 4300 North Hanley Road. The project – being completed in conjunction with Citizens for Modern Transit, AARP in St. Louis and Metro Transit and through a partnership with St. Louis REALTORS® – will transform the concrete area between the bus bays and MetroLink entrance into an interactive, playful and engaging space.

The finalized design – developed by Team Better Block with the assistance of local design firm Design Lab 443 – boasts a vibrant-colored “Transit: We All Ride Together” theme. It features shade structures, seating, musical artwork, ground murals and window designs. In addition, it reflects the diverse group of riders who utilize this significant MetroLink-MetroBus connection point in unincorporated St. Louis County. Construction will commence in September and be completed in October 2022.

“The planning process for this project was fueled by the input of the local community, and the final design fits the feel of the area, as it will serve as an extension of the fabric of the community,” commented Kimberly Cella, executive director of Citizens for Modern Transit. “We are excited to see this concept come to life and transform this space into an engaging corridor that residents of all ages can enjoy.”

The “Transit Stop Transformation Project” at the North Hanley Transit Center is the fourth transformation of its kind in the St. Louis region. Transformations were also completed at the Belleville Transit Center in Belleville in June 2022, the Emerson Park Transit Center in East St. Louis in August 2021 and at a MetroBus stop in Maplewood in June 2020. Each project showcases a deep understanding of and commitment to equitable development around transit, the possibility of play, the ability for creative interventions to produce long-term impact for residents of all ages and the need for collaboration to succeed. The partners work with stakeholders to build consensus and policies to move permanent development forward – and ultimately establish lasting developments at transit stops that are helping to improve safety and security, build ridership and increase activity around transit. Each project also reinforces the element of fun that comes with activating space and will be maintained via partner commitments to ensure sustainability for years to come.

To learn more, visit www.cmt-stl.org.

About Citizens for Modern Transit

Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT) is the region’s transit advocacy organization. It was established in 1985 to help bring light rail to St. Louis and works to develop, support and enhance programming and initiatives to ensure safe, convenient and affordable access to the region’s integrated public transportation system. CMT champions, challenges, encourages and advocates for public transit in an effort to drive economic growth and improve the quality of life in the St. Louis region.

About AARP in St. Louis

AARP in St. Louis is the local connection for AARP – the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people to choose how they live as they age. Locally this is done through virtual & in-person engagement opportunities, legislative efforts on the local, state and federal level, educational resources, and volunteer opportunities. Advocating for and supporting efforts that contribute to creating a lifelong community is at the core of what we do in the St. Louis region. www.aarp.org/stlouis

About Metro Transit

Metro Transit operates the St. Louis region’s main public transportation system, which includes 24 battery electric buses and nearly 400 clean-burning diesel buses that serve 59 MetroBus routes in eastern Missouri and southwestern Illinois. Metro also operates MetroLink light rail vehicles on 46 miles of track serving 38 stations in the two-state area, and operates Metro Call-A-Ride, a paratransit fleet of 122 vans. Metro Transit is a Bi-State Development enterprise.

