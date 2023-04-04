Final Design Concept for the “Transit Stop Transformation Project” at the 5th & Missouri Transit Center in East St. Louis has Been Approved

Construction will commence this Spring and be completed in Summer 2023

After getting input from transit riders, area residents, elected officials and stakeholders through a series of in-person and virtual opportunities, a finalized design concept has been approved for the “Transit Stop Transformation Project” at the 5th & Missouri Transit Center in East St. Louis, Ill. The project – being completed in conjunction with the St. Clair County Transit District, Citizens for Modern Transit, AARP in St. Louis and Metro Transit – will transform the concrete area between the bus bays and MetroLink entrance into an interactive, playful and engaging space.

The finalized design, developed by Trivers, a top architecture firm in St. Louis, boasts a nod to East St. Louis and a “City of Champions” theme. It features one large central shade structure, seating, windscreens with images of influential East St. Louisans throughout history, a significant investment in landscaping and the creation of community gathering space. Construction will commence this spring and be completed in the summer 2023.

“The planning process for this project was heavily influenced by the needs and wants of the local community,” commented Kimberly Cella, executive director of Citizens for Modern Transit. “We are excited to see this concept come to life and transform this space into an engaging corridor that residents of all ages can enjoy, while celebrating the champions of East St. Louis.”

The “Transit Stop Transformation Project” at the 5th & Missouri Transit Center is the fifth transformation of its kind in the St. Louis region. Transformations were also completed at the North Hanley Transit Center in St. Louis County in October 2022; Belleville Transit Center in Belleville in June 2022; the Emerson Park Transit Center in East St. Louis in August 2021 and at a MetroBus stop in Maplewood in June 2020.

The goal of this and all other “Transit Stop Transformation” projects is to transform places that people typically pass through on their way to their next destination into community amenities that improve safety and security, build ridership and increase engagement around transit. Each project showcases a deep understanding of and commitment to equitable development around transit, the impact and possibility of play, the ability for creative interventions to produce long-term impact in neighborhoods that are accessible for residents of all ages, and the need for collaboration to succeed.

Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT) is the region’s transit advocacy organization. It was established in 1985 to help bring light rail to St. Louis and works to develop, support and enhance programming and initiatives to ensure safe, convenient and affordable access to the region’s integrated public transportation system. CMT champions, challenges, encourages and advocates for public transit in an effort to drive economic growth and improve the quality of life in the St. Louis region.