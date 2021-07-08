Finalists Announced for AGCMO 24th Annual Construction Keystone Awards

Construction Projects Represent Top Innovation and Quality Construction by Missouri’s Contractors

Innovative, resourceful and results-oriented are just a few ways to describe the contractors executing the construction projects selected as finalists for the 2021 Construction Keystone Awards. Finalists include health care, education and recreational facilities; commercial buildings; industrial and manufacturing facilities; and a broad range of infrastructure projects, including roads, bridges, water, sewer and energy plants.

The Construction Keystone Awards are presented by the Associated General Contractors (AGC) of Missouri. A panel of five expert judges selected these outstanding projects as finalists last month, and later this summer will continue their review of additional data provided by the finalists in order to determine the winning project in each category.

The submissions span 10 categories focused on the work of AGC member general contractors and specialty contractors. The facilities and infrastructure built by member contractors create new jobs, support economic growth and enhance the quality of life. Missouri has more than 13,300 construction firms producing an economic impact of $12.2 billion (3.7 percent) of the state’s GDP of $332.1 billion. (Source: https://tinyurl.com/AGCofAmerica). Missouri’s construction workforce is comprised of nearly 127,500 persons (Source: https://tinyurl.com/AGCMoJobs).

Winners of the 2021 Keystone Awards will be announced and celebrated at the AGC’s Construction Awards Gala scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 4 at the River City Casino & Hotel in St. Louis.

“Our contractors and their workforces deserve special recognition for the work they performed last year, often under difficult circumstances,” noted Len Toenjes, CAE, AGCMO President. “Despite COVID-19, which presented particular challenges on our work sites, they managed to introduce innovation, beat schedules, and work through many supply chain issues. Our owners, contractors, safety personnel and our workforce really stepped up to keep the work going, despite the pandemic. At the same time, innovation and technology continue to transform our industry, as evidenced by these finalist projects. After all, the challenges presented to our contractors and their ability to successfully meet them is the essence of the Keystone Awards.

2021 Construction Keystone Award Finalists

Mid-America Class – (Projects located in Missouri or contiguous states)

General Contractor / Construction Manager / Prime Contractor

Building Construction

Project Under $15 million

Russell HBD, LLC

Project: Missouri Foundation for Health

Owner: Missouri Foundation for Health

Project Location: St. Louis, MO

Tarlton Corporation

Project: Primate Canopy Trails

Owner: Saint Louis Zoo

Project Location: St. Louis, MO

The Lawrence Group Projects, LLC

Project: Ironworkers Local 396 Union Hall

Owner: Ironworkers Local Union No. 396

Project Location: St. Louis, MO

General Contractor / Construction Manager / Prime Contractor

Building Construction

Project $15 – $50 million

IMPACT Strategies, Inc.

Project: Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 562 Training Center

Owner: Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 562

Project Location: Earth City, MO

Tarlton Corporation

Project: St. Louis Children’s Hospital Levels 5 & 8 Renovation

Owner: BJC HealthCare

Project Location: St. Louis, MO

General Contractor / Construction Manager / Prime Contractor

Building Construction

Project $50 million or more

Alberici Constructors, Inc.

Project: Saint Louis University Hospital

Owner: SSM Health

Project Location: St. Louis, MO

PARIC Corporation

Project: Ballpark Village – Phase 2

Owner: Cordish Companies

Project Location: St. Louis, MO

S. M. Wilson & Co.

Project: City Foundry STL

Owner: FoPa Partners, LLC

An affiliate of New + Found Development

Project Location: St. Louis, MO

Wright Construction Services, Inc.

Project: North Point Wentzville Middle School

Owner: Wentzville R-IV School District

Project Location: Wentzville, MO

General Contractor / Construction Manager / Prime Contractor

Industrial Construction

Helmkamp Construction Co.

Project: Sioux Unit #1 & #2 Conveyor Upgrades

Owner: Ameren

Project Location: Portage Des Sioux, MO

L. Keeley Construction Company

Project: Falling Springs Primary Expansion

Owner: Casper Stolle Quarry and Contracting Co.

Project Location: Dupo, IL

Murphy Company

Project: Ameren Labadie Unit 2

Owner: Ameren Missouri

Project Location: Labadie, MO

General Contractor / Construction Manager / Prime Contractor

Transportation & Infrastructure

Project Under $15 million

Branco Enterprises, Inc.

Project: 7th & Illinois Stormwater Improvement

Owner: City of Joplin

Project Location: Joplin, MO

Goodwin Brothers Construction

Project: Chouteau Island Grit Tank

Owner: Illinois American Water Company

Project Location: Granite City, IL

L. Keeley Construction

Project: Dellbridge Ct. Storm Channel Repair

Owner: Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District

Project Location: Dellwood, MO

General Contractor / Construction Manager / Prime Contractor

Transportation & Infrastructure

Project Over $15 million

Alberici Constructors, Inc.

Project: Marseilles & Starved Rock Lock Chamber Rehabilitation

Owner: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Project Location: LaSalle County, IL

Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.

Project: I-44 Bridge Rebuild Design-Build

Owner: Missouri Department of Transportation

Project Location: Newton, Jasper, Lawrence Counties, MO

Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.

Project: Jackson County I-70 & I-435 Interchange

Owner: Missouri Department of Transportation

Project Location: Kansas City, MO

Specialty Contractor / Subcontractor

Building Construction

Project Under $1 million

Acme Erectors, Inc.

Project: Primate Canopy Trails

Owner: Saint Louis Zoo

Project Location: St. Louis, MO

CNC Foundations

Project: Ballpark Village – Phase 2

Owner: Ballpark Village Holdings

Project Location: St. Louis, MO

T. J. Wies Contracting

Project: St. Charles County DOC Pedestrian Bridge

Owner: St. Charles County

Project Location: St. Charles, MO

Specialty Contractor / Subcontractor

Building Construction

Project $1 – $10 million

CNC Foundations

Project: St. Louis Aquarium

Owner: USH, LLC

Project Location: St. Louis, MO

Guarantee Electrical Company

Project: New Growth Horizon Medical Marijuana Facility

Owner: Proper Cannabis

Project Location: St. Louis, MO

Murphy Company

Project: Uncle Ray’s Potato Chip Plant

Owner: H. T. Hackney Company

Project Location: Montgomery City, MO

Specialty Contractor / Subcontractor

Building Construction

Project $10 million or more

Guarantee Electrical Company

Project: Ballpark Village – One Cardinal Way

Owner: Cordish Companies

Project Location: St. Louis, MO

Murphy Company

Project: Saint Louis University Hospital

Owner: SSM Health

Project Location: St. Louis, MO

National Class

(Projects located in lower 48 states, excluding Mid-America Class)

Alberici Constructors, Inc.

Project: Linville Dam Embankment Seismic Stability Improvement

Owner: Duke Energy

Project Location: Lake James, NC

icon Mechanical Construction & Engineering, LLC

Project: Blue Origin Engine Facility

Owner: Blue Origin

Project Location: Huntsville, AL

The Associated General Contractors of Missouri is the leading voice of the construction industry in Missouri, representing over 500 commercial, industrial, heavy and highway contractors, industry partners and related firms in 110 counties throughout Missouri. In 2020, Missouri’s chapter was named AGC of America Large Chapter of the Year.

