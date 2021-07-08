Finalists Announced for AGCMO 24th Annual Construction Keystone Awards

Construction Projects Represent Top Innovation and Quality Construction by Missouri’s Contractors
Innovative, resourceful and results-oriented are just a few ways to describe the contractors executing the construction projects selected as finalists for the 2021 Construction Keystone Awards. Finalists include health care, education and recreational facilities; commercial buildings; industrial and manufacturing facilities; and a broad range of infrastructure projects, including roads, bridges, water, sewer and energy plants.
The Construction Keystone Awards are presented by the Associated General Contractors (AGC) of Missouri. A panel of five expert judges selected these outstanding projects as finalists last month, and later this summer will continue their review of additional data provided by the finalists in order to determine the winning project in each category.
The submissions span 10 categories focused on the work of AGC member general contractors and specialty contractors. The facilities and infrastructure built by member contractors create new jobs, support economic growth and enhance the quality of life. Missouri has more than 13,300 construction firms producing an economic impact of $12.2 billion (3.7 percent) of the state’s GDP of $332.1 billion. (Source: https://tinyurl.com/AGCofAmerica). Missouri’s construction workforce is comprised of nearly 127,500 persons (Source: https://tinyurl.com/AGCMoJobs).
Winners of the 2021 Keystone Awards will be announced and celebrated at the AGC’s Construction Awards Gala scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 4 at the River City Casino & Hotel in St. Louis.
“Our contractors and their workforces deserve special recognition for the work they performed last year, often under difficult circumstances,” noted Len Toenjes, CAE, AGCMO President. “Despite COVID-19, which presented particular challenges on our work sites, they managed to introduce innovation, beat schedules, and work through many supply chain issues. Our owners, contractors, safety personnel and our workforce really stepped up to keep the work going, despite the pandemic. At the same time, innovation and technology continue to transform our industry, as evidenced by these finalist projects. After all, the challenges presented to our contractors and their ability to successfully meet them is the essence of the Keystone Awards.
2021 Construction Keystone Award Finalists
Mid-America Class – (Projects located in Missouri or contiguous states)
General Contractor / Construction Manager / Prime Contractor
Building Construction
Project Under $15 million
Russell HBD, LLC
Project: Missouri Foundation for Health
Owner: Missouri Foundation for Health
Project Location: St. Louis, MO
Tarlton Corporation
Project: Primate Canopy Trails
Owner: Saint Louis Zoo
Project Location: St. Louis, MO
The Lawrence Group Projects, LLC
Project: Ironworkers Local 396 Union Hall
Owner: Ironworkers Local Union No. 396
Project Location: St. Louis, MO
General Contractor / Construction Manager / Prime Contractor
Building Construction
Project $15 – $50 million
IMPACT Strategies, Inc.
Project: Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 562 Training Center
Owner: Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 562
Project Location: Earth City, MO
Tarlton Corporation
Project: St. Louis Children’s Hospital Levels 5 & 8 Renovation
Owner: BJC HealthCare
Project Location: St. Louis, MO
General Contractor / Construction Manager / Prime Contractor
Building Construction
Project $50 million or more
Alberici Constructors, Inc.
Project: Saint Louis University Hospital
Owner: SSM Health
Project Location: St. Louis, MO
PARIC Corporation
Project: Ballpark Village – Phase 2
Owner: Cordish Companies
Project Location: St. Louis, MO
S. M. Wilson & Co.
Project: City Foundry STL
Owner: FoPa Partners, LLC
An affiliate of New + Found Development
Project Location: St. Louis, MO
Wright Construction Services, Inc.
Project: North Point Wentzville Middle School
Owner: Wentzville R-IV School District
Project Location: Wentzville, MO
General Contractor / Construction Manager / Prime Contractor
Industrial Construction
Helmkamp Construction Co.
Project: Sioux Unit #1 & #2 Conveyor Upgrades
Owner: Ameren
Project Location: Portage Des Sioux, MO
L. Keeley Construction Company
Project: Falling Springs Primary Expansion
Owner: Casper Stolle Quarry and Contracting Co.
Project Location: Dupo, IL
Murphy Company
Project: Ameren Labadie Unit 2
Owner: Ameren Missouri
Project Location: Labadie, MO
General Contractor / Construction Manager / Prime Contractor
Transportation & Infrastructure
Project Under $15 million
Branco Enterprises, Inc.
Project: 7th & Illinois Stormwater Improvement
Owner: City of Joplin
Project Location: Joplin, MO
Goodwin Brothers Construction
Project: Chouteau Island Grit Tank
Owner: Illinois American Water Company
Project Location: Granite City, IL
L. Keeley Construction
Project: Dellbridge Ct. Storm Channel Repair
Owner: Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District
Project Location: Dellwood, MO
General Contractor / Construction Manager / Prime Contractor
Transportation & Infrastructure
Project Over $15 million
Alberici Constructors, Inc.
Project: Marseilles & Starved Rock Lock Chamber Rehabilitation
Owner: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
Project Location: LaSalle County, IL
Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.
Project: I-44 Bridge Rebuild Design-Build
Owner: Missouri Department of Transportation
Project Location: Newton, Jasper, Lawrence Counties, MO
Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.
Project: Jackson County I-70 & I-435 Interchange
Owner: Missouri Department of Transportation
Project Location: Kansas City, MO
Specialty Contractor / Subcontractor
Building Construction
Project Under $1 million
Acme Erectors, Inc.
Project: Primate Canopy Trails
Owner: Saint Louis Zoo
Project Location: St. Louis, MO
CNC Foundations
Project: Ballpark Village – Phase 2
Owner: Ballpark Village Holdings
Project Location: St. Louis, MO
T. J. Wies Contracting
Project: St. Charles County DOC Pedestrian Bridge
Owner: St. Charles County
Project Location: St. Charles, MO
Specialty Contractor / Subcontractor
Building Construction
Project $1 – $10 million
CNC Foundations
Project: St. Louis Aquarium
Owner: USH, LLC
Project Location: St. Louis, MO
Guarantee Electrical Company
Project: New Growth Horizon Medical Marijuana Facility
Owner: Proper Cannabis
Project Location: St. Louis, MO
Murphy Company
Project: Uncle Ray’s Potato Chip Plant
Owner: H. T. Hackney Company
Project Location: Montgomery City, MO
Specialty Contractor / Subcontractor
Building Construction
Project $10 million or more
Guarantee Electrical Company
Project: Ballpark Village – One Cardinal Way
Owner: Cordish Companies
Project Location: St. Louis, MO
Murphy Company
Project: Saint Louis University Hospital
Owner: SSM Health
Project Location: St. Louis, MO
National Class
(Projects located in lower 48 states, excluding Mid-America Class)
Alberici Constructors, Inc.
Project: Linville Dam Embankment Seismic Stability Improvement
Owner: Duke Energy
Project Location: Lake James, NC
icon Mechanical Construction & Engineering, LLC
Project: Blue Origin Engine Facility
Owner: Blue Origin
Project Location: Huntsville, AL
The Associated General Contractors of Missouri is the leading voice of the construction industry in Missouri, representing over 500 commercial, industrial, heavy and highway contractors, industry partners and related firms in 110 counties throughout Missouri. In 2020, Missouri’s chapter was named AGC of America Large Chapter of the Year.