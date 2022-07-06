Finalists Announced for AGCMO 25th Annual Construction Keystone Awards

Construction Projects Represent Top Innovation and Quality Construction by Missouri’s Contractors
Ground-breaking, resourceful and safety-minded are just a few ways to describe the contractors executing the construction projects selected as finalists for the 2022 Construction Keystone Awards. Finalists include commercial projects; health care, retail, recreational and senior living facilities; renovation projects; industrial and manufacturing facilities; and a broad range of infrastructure projects, including rail, roads and bridges, water, sewer and power plants.
The Construction Keystone Awards are presented by the Associated General Contractors of Missouri (AGCMO). A panel of five judges selected these outstanding projects as finalists last month, and later this summer will continue their review of additional data provided by the finalists in order to determine the winning project in each category.
The submissions span eight categories focused on the work of AGCMO’s general contractors and specialty contractor members. The majority of the projects are competing in the Mid-America Class which covers projects built in Missouri plus eight contiguous states. Three large projects are competing in the National Class, covering the lower 48 states outside of the Mid-America Class territory. All entries were made by AGCMO members across the state.
Winners of the 25th Anniversary Keystone Awards will be announced and celebrated at the AGC’s Construction Awards Gala scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3 at the River City Casino & Hotel in St. Louis.
“The past two years have been extremely challenging for our industry due to COVID-19 as well as ongoing workforce issues and supply chain challenges,” said Leonard Toenjes, CAE, AGCMO President. “Despite these issues, our contractors have worked closely with owners to adjust schedules and execute projects successfully. In particular, I’d like to congratulate the many safety personnel, estimating, design and project management teams that have pulled together to deliver quality projects on time and within budget, despite these hurdles. I couldn’t be prouder of our industry as we celebrate 25 years of the Keystone Awards.”
The Associated General Contractors of Missouri (AGCMO) represents the united voice of the construction industry throughout the state of Missouri. AGC of Missouri represents nearly 550 commercial, industrial, highway, transportation, and utility infrastructure contractors, industry partners and related firms in 110 counties across the state of Missouri. AGCMO operates offices in St. Louis, Jefferson City and Springfield. Visit: www.agcmo.org
2022 Construction Keystone Award Finalists
Mid-America Class – (Projects located in Missouri or contiguous states)
General Contractor / Construction Manager / Prime Contractor
Building Construction – Project Under $20 Million
ACME Constructors
Project: EverGrain
Owner: Anheuser Busch
Project Location: St. Louis, MO
Integrate Construction Partners
Project: The Food Hall at City Foundry STL
Owner: REV Hospitality, New + Found
Project Location: St. Louis, MO
S. M. Wilson & Co.
Project: Blessing Ambulatory Surgery & Treatment Center
Owner: Blessing Health System
Project Location: Quincy, IL
General Contractor / Construction Manager / Prime Contractor
Building Construction – Project $20 Million or More
Ben Hur Construction
Project: Seltzer Modernization
Owner: Anheuser-Busch InBev
Project Location: St. Louis, MO
PARIC Corporation
Project: Friendship Village Chesterfield Campus Expansion
Owner: Friendship Village Chesterfield
Project Location: Chesterfield, MO
Tarlton Corporation
Project: 900 N. Tucker Historic Renovation
Owner: The StarWood Group
Project Location: St. Louis, MO
General Contractor / Construction Manager / Prime Contractor
Highway & Transportation Construction
Capital Materials, Paving & Construction
Project: BNSF Railroad Overpass (Hwy. 18)
Owner: Arkansas Department of Transportation
Project Location: Jonesboro, AR
Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.
Project: Highway 71 Interchange (Bella Vista Bypass)
Owner: Arkansas Department of Transportation
Project Location: Harrison, AR
Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.
Project: I-49 McDonald County
Owner: Missouri Department of Transportation
Project Location: Lee’s Summit, MO
General Contractor / Construction Manager / Prime Contractor
Utility Infrastructure Construction
Goodwin Brothers Construction Company
Project: Bissell Point WWTF Main Substation Switchgear and MCC Replacement
Owner: Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District
Project Location: St. Louis, MO
Goodwin Brothers Construction Company
Project: Kingsland Sanitary Storage Facility
Owner: Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District
Project Location: St. Louis, MO
Keeley Construction
Project: Tower Grove Park East Stream Restoration
Owner: Tower Grove Park
Project Location: St. Louis, MO
Specialty Contractor / Subcontractor
Building Construction
Guarantee Electrical Company
Project: Benson Hill Crop Accelerator
Owner: Benson Hill
Project Location: St. Louis, MO
Murphy Company
Project: Affton Ice Rink Replacement
Owner: Affton Athletic Association
Project Location: St. Louis, MO
PARIC Corporation
Project: Delmar DivINE Tenant Fit-Out
Owner: Delmar VicIN Charitable Foundation
Project Location: St. Louis, MO
Specialty Contractor / Subcontractor
Building Construction
Project $4 – $10 Million
Guarantee Electrical Company
Project: Nestle Bloomfield Expansion
Owner: Nestle Purina PetCare Co.
Project Location: Bloomfield, MO
PayneCrest Electric
Project: Benson Hill
Owner: Seneca Realty
Project Location: St. Louis, MO
The UP Companies, LLC
Project: Interdisciplinary Science and Engineering (ISE) Building
Owner: Saint Louis University
Project Location: St. Louis, MO
Specialty Contractor / Subcontractor
Building Construction – Project $10 Million or More
IWR North America
Project: University of Missouri TPMC NextGen Facility
Owner: University of Missouri
Project Location: Columbia, MO
Murphy Company
Project: GM Paint Plant Expansion
Owner: General Motors
Project Location: Wentzville, MO
PayneCrest Electric
Project: Mizzou NextGen Precision Health Institute
Owner: University of Missouri
Project Location: Columbia, MO
National Class – (Projects located in lower 48 states, excluding Mid-America Class)
CMS Corporation
Project: Convert F/20006 (Hangar 6) for Program Executive Office
Owner: Department of the Air Force
Project Location: Wright-Patterson AFB, OH
Mid-Cost Transit Constructors
Project: Mid-Coast Corridor Transit Project
Owner: San Diego Association of Governments
Project Location: San Diego, CA
RC Construction Co. and Millstone Weber, a Joint Venture
Project: Pope Army Airfield Runway 05-23 Reconstruction
Owner: U. S. Army Corps of Engineers
Project Location: Fayetteville, NC