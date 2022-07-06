Finalists Announced for AGCMO 25th Annual Construction Keystone Awards

Construction Projects Represent Top Innovation and Quality Construction by Missouri’s Contractors

Ground-breaking, resourceful and safety-minded are just a few ways to describe the contractors executing the construction projects selected as finalists for the 2022 Construction Keystone Awards. Finalists include commercial projects; health care, retail, recreational and senior living facilities; renovation projects; industrial and manufacturing facilities; and a broad range of infrastructure projects, including rail, roads and bridges, water, sewer and power plants.

The Construction Keystone Awards are presented by the Associated General Contractors of Missouri (AGCMO). A panel of five judges selected these outstanding projects as finalists last month, and later this summer will continue their review of additional data provided by the finalists in order to determine the winning project in each category.

The submissions span eight categories focused on the work of AGCMO’s general contractors and specialty contractor members. The majority of the projects are competing in the Mid-America Class which covers projects built in Missouri plus eight contiguous states. Three large projects are competing in the National Class, covering the lower 48 states outside of the Mid-America Class territory. All entries were made by AGCMO members across the state.

Winners of the 25th Anniversary Keystone Awards will be announced and celebrated at the AGC’s Construction Awards Gala scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3 at the River City Casino & Hotel in St. Louis.

“The past two years have been extremely challenging for our industry due to COVID-19 as well as ongoing workforce issues and supply chain challenges,” said Leonard Toenjes, CAE, AGCMO President. “Despite these issues, our contractors have worked closely with owners to adjust schedules and execute projects successfully. In particular, I’d like to congratulate the many safety personnel, estimating, design and project management teams that have pulled together to deliver quality projects on time and within budget, despite these hurdles. I couldn’t be prouder of our industry as we celebrate 25 years of the Keystone Awards.”

The Associated General Contractors of Missouri (AGCMO) represents the united voice of the construction industry throughout the state of Missouri. AGC of Missouri represents nearly 550 commercial, industrial, highway, transportation, and utility infrastructure contractors, industry partners and related firms in 110 counties across the state of Missouri. AGCMO operates offices in St. Louis, Jefferson City and Springfield. Visit: www.agcmo.org

2022 Construction Keystone Award Finalists

Mid-America Class – (Projects located in Missouri or contiguous states)

General Contractor / Construction Manager / Prime Contractor

Building Construction – Project Under $20 Million

ACME Constructors

Project: EverGrain

Owner: Anheuser Busch

Project Location: St. Louis, MO

Integrate Construction Partners

Project: The Food Hall at City Foundry STL

Owner: REV Hospitality, New + Found

Project Location: St. Louis, MO

S. M. Wilson & Co.

Project: Blessing Ambulatory Surgery & Treatment Center

Owner: Blessing Health System

Project Location: Quincy, IL

General Contractor / Construction Manager / Prime Contractor

Building Construction – Project $20 Million or More

Ben Hur Construction

Project: Seltzer Modernization

Owner: Anheuser-Busch InBev

Project Location: St. Louis, MO

PARIC Corporation

Project: Friendship Village Chesterfield Campus Expansion

Owner: Friendship Village Chesterfield

Project Location: Chesterfield, MO

Tarlton Corporation

Project: 900 N. Tucker Historic Renovation

Owner: The StarWood Group

Project Location: St. Louis, MO

General Contractor / Construction Manager / Prime Contractor

Highway & Transportation Construction

Capital Materials, Paving & Construction

Project: BNSF Railroad Overpass (Hwy. 18)

Owner: Arkansas Department of Transportation

Project Location: Jonesboro, AR

Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.

Project: Highway 71 Interchange (Bella Vista Bypass)

Owner: Arkansas Department of Transportation

Project Location: Harrison, AR

Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.

Project: I-49 McDonald County

Owner: Missouri Department of Transportation

Project Location: Lee’s Summit, MO

General Contractor / Construction Manager / Prime Contractor

Utility Infrastructure Construction

Goodwin Brothers Construction Company

Project: Bissell Point WWTF Main Substation Switchgear and MCC Replacement

Owner: Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District

Project Location: St. Louis, MO

Goodwin Brothers Construction Company

Project: Kingsland Sanitary Storage Facility

Owner: Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District

Project Location: St. Louis, MO

Keeley Construction

Project: Tower Grove Park East Stream Restoration

Owner: Tower Grove Park

Project Location: St. Louis, MO

Specialty Contractor / Subcontractor

Building Construction

Guarantee Electrical Company

Project: Benson Hill Crop Accelerator

Owner: Benson Hill

Project Location: St. Louis, MO

Murphy Company

Project: Affton Ice Rink Replacement

Owner: Affton Athletic Association

Project Location: St. Louis, MO

PARIC Corporation

Project: Delmar DivINE Tenant Fit-Out

Owner: Delmar VicIN Charitable Foundation

Project Location: St. Louis, MO

Specialty Contractor / Subcontractor

Building Construction

Project $4 – $10 Million

Guarantee Electrical Company

Project: Nestle Bloomfield Expansion

Owner: Nestle Purina PetCare Co.

Project Location: Bloomfield, MO

PayneCrest Electric

Project: Benson Hill

Owner: Seneca Realty

Project Location: St. Louis, MO

The UP Companies, LLC

Project: Interdisciplinary Science and Engineering (ISE) Building

Owner: Saint Louis University

Project Location: St. Louis, MO

Specialty Contractor / Subcontractor

Building Construction – Project $10 Million or More

IWR North America

Project: University of Missouri TPMC NextGen Facility

Owner: University of Missouri

Project Location: Columbia, MO

Murphy Company

Project: GM Paint Plant Expansion

Owner: General Motors

Project Location: Wentzville, MO

PayneCrest Electric

Project: Mizzou NextGen Precision Health Institute

Owner: University of Missouri

Project Location: Columbia, MO

National Class – (Projects located in lower 48 states, excluding Mid-America Class)

CMS Corporation

Project: Convert F/20006 (Hangar 6) for Program Executive Office

Owner: Department of the Air Force

Project Location: Wright-Patterson AFB, OH

Mid-Cost Transit Constructors

Project: Mid-Coast Corridor Transit Project

Owner: San Diego Association of Governments

Project Location: San Diego, CA

RC Construction Co. and Millstone Weber, a Joint Venture

Project: Pope Army Airfield Runway 05-23 Reconstruction

Owner: U. S. Army Corps of Engineers

Project Location: Fayetteville, NC

