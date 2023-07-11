Finalists Announced for AGCMO Construction Keystone Awards

Construction Projects Represent Ground-Breaking and Top Quality Construction by Missouri’s Contractors
Innovative, resourceful and safety-minded are just a few ways to describe the contractors executing the construction projects selected as finalists for the 2023 Construction Keystone Awards. Finalists include sports and art facilities, medical and research complexes, apartment buildings, commercial projects, road, bridge and dam work, as well as a broad range of rail infrastructure, and military projects.
The Construction Keystone Awards are presented by the Associated General Contractors of Missouri (AGCMO). A panel of five judges selected these outstanding projects as finalists based on strict criteria and will continue their review of additional data provided by the finalists in order to determine the winning project in each category.
The submissions span eight categories focused on the work of AGCMO’s general contractor and specialty contractor members. The majority of the projects are competing in the Mid-America Class which covers projects built in Missouri plus eight contiguous states. Three large projects ranging in size from $7 million to $1 billion are competing in the National Class, covering the lower 48 states outside of the Mid-America Class territory. All entries were made by AGCMO members across Missouri.
Winners of the 26th Annual Keystone Awards will be announced and celebrated at the AGC’s Construction Awards Gala scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 2 at the River City Casino & Hotel in St. Louis. Specialty contractors also will be honored in various categories and the Specialty Contractor of the Year also will be announced.
“Our contractors continue to turn out some of the most ambitious and innovative projects in the nation, despite ongoing workforce issues and supply chain challenges, “said Leonard Toenjes, CAE, AGCMO President. “These exceptional projects are a testament to the phenomenal talent and dedication of our contractor teams. It starts with insightful and accurate estimating and planning, executed by talented project managers and skilled workers solving problems and overcoming day-to-day challenges in safe working environments. This is a chance to celebrate excellence and provides an opportunity for our contractors to share their success with their peers.
The Associated General Contractors of Missouri (AGCMO) represents the united voice of the construction industry throughout the state of Missouri. AGC of Missouri represents nearly 550 commercial, industrial, highway, transportation, and utility infrastructure contractors, industry partners and related firms in 110 counties across the state of Missouri. AGCMO operates offices in St. Louis, Jefferson City and Springfield. Visit: www.agcmo.org
2023 Construction Keystone Award Finalists
Mid-America Class
(Projects located in Missouri or contiguous states)
General Contractor / Construction Manager / Prime Contractor
Building Construction
Project Under $20 Million
BSI Constructors, Inc.
Project: Saint Louis University Jesuit Center
Owner: Saint Louis University
Project Location: St. Louis, MO
S. M. Wilson & Co.
Project: Granite City High School Softball Field
Owner: Granite City Community Unit School
Project Location: Granite City, IL
S. M. Wilson & Co.
Project: R. P. Lumber Center
Owner: City of Edwardsville
Project Location: Edwardsville, IL
General Contractor / Construction Manager / Prime Contractor
Building Construction
Project $20 – $50 Million
Helmkamp Construction Co.
Project: Bill Simon Field House
Owner: The Principia
Project Location: St. Louis, MO
Keeley Construction
Project: Marlowe
Owner: Keeley Properties
Project Location: St. Louis, MO
Russell
Project: University of Iowa Stanley Museum of Art
Owner: University of Iowa Facilities Management
Project Location: Iowa City, IA
General Contractor / Construction Manager / Prime Contractor
Building Construction
Project Over $50 Million
Alberici Constructors, Inc.
Project: CITYPARK Stadium and Downtown West Campus
Owner: TKFC
Project Location: St. Louis, MO
Brinkmann Constructors, Inc.
Project: Expo at Forest Park
Owner: Tegethoff Development
Project Location: St. Louis, MO
PARIC Corporation
Project: Carle at the Riverfront
Owner: Carle Health
Project Location: Danville, IL
General Contractor / Construction Manager / Prime Contractor
Highway & Transportation Construction
Alberici Constructors, Inc.
Project: Melvin Price Locks & Dam
Main Overlook Alterations
Owner: U. S. Army Corps of Engineers
Project Location: Alton, IL
Goodwin Brothers Construction Company
Project: MacArthur Bridge – West Approach Modifications
Owner: Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis
Project Location: St. Louis, MO
Herzog Contracting Corp.
Project: I-35 Project
Owner: Missouri Department of Transportation
Project Location: Clinton, Dekalb, Caldwell & Daviess Counties, MO
Specialty Contractor / Subcontractor
Building Construction
Project under $3 Million
Acme Erectors, Inc.
Project: 3681 Lindell (Former Masonic Temple)
Owner: Brandonview LLC
Project Location: St. Louis, MO
CNC Foundations
Project: NEO Vantage Pointe
Owner: Mills Properties
Project Location: Maryland Heights, MO
G&S Architectural Products
Project: Jack C. Taylor Visitor Center
Owner: Missouri Botanical Garden
Project Location: St. Louis, MO
Specialty Contractor / Subcontractor
Building Construction
Project $3 – $9 Million
Guarantee Electrical Company / TD4Electrical LLC
Project: Jack C. Taylor Visitor Center
Owner: Missouri Botanical Garden
Project Location: St. Louis, MO
IWR North America
Project: Jack C. Taylor Visitor Center
Owner: Missouri Botanical Garden
Project Location: St. Louis, MO
Tarlton Corporation
Project: OSF Proton Therapy Vault Concrete
Owner: OSF HealthCare / PointCore Construction
Project Location: Peoria, IL
Specialty Contractor / Subcontractor
Building Construction
Project Over $9 Million
IWR North America
Project: CITYPARK
Owner: St. Louis City SC
Project Location: St. Louis, MO
IWR North America
Project: Forsyth Pointe
Owner: Forsyth Partners, LLC
Project Location: St. Louis, MO
icon Mechanical Construction & Engineering, LLC
Project: 3rd Flr. Fit-Out
4240 Confidential BioTech Laboratory
Owner: VIR Biotechnology, Inc.
Project Location: St. Louis, MO
National Class
(Projects located in lower 48 states, excluding Mid-America Class)
Green Line Extension (GLXC)
(JV, Herzog Contracting Corp., FLUOR, Balfour Realty)
Project: Green Line Extension
Owner: Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA)
Project Location: Boston, MA
Millstone Weber, LLC
Project: Ash Fork Second Mainline Project
Owner: BNSF Railway Company
Project Location: Ash Fork, AZ
Millstone Weber, LLC
Project: Camp Lejeune Concrete MATS Repair
Owner: Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command
Project Location: Jacksonville, NC