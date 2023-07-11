Finalists Announced for AGCMO Construction Keystone Awards

Construction Projects Represent Ground-Breaking and Top Quality Construction by Missouri’s Contractors

Innovative, resourceful and safety-minded are just a few ways to describe the contractors executing the construction projects selected as finalists for the 2023 Construction Keystone Awards. Finalists include sports and art facilities, medical and research complexes, apartment buildings, commercial projects, road, bridge and dam work, as well as a broad range of rail infrastructure, and military projects.

The Construction Keystone Awards are presented by the Associated General Contractors of Missouri (AGCMO). A panel of five judges selected these outstanding projects as finalists based on strict criteria and will continue their review of additional data provided by the finalists in order to determine the winning project in each category.

The submissions span eight categories focused on the work of AGCMO’s general contractor and specialty contractor members. The majority of the projects are competing in the Mid-America Class which covers projects built in Missouri plus eight contiguous states. Three large projects ranging in size from $7 million to $1 billion are competing in the National Class, covering the lower 48 states outside of the Mid-America Class territory. All entries were made by AGCMO members across Missouri.

Winners of the 26th Annual Keystone Awards will be announced and celebrated at the AGC’s Construction Awards Gala scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 2 at the River City Casino & Hotel in St. Louis. Specialty contractors also will be honored in various categories and the Specialty Contractor of the Year also will be announced.

“Our contractors continue to turn out some of the most ambitious and innovative projects in the nation, despite ongoing workforce issues and supply chain challenges, “said Leonard Toenjes, CAE, AGCMO President. “These exceptional projects are a testament to the phenomenal talent and dedication of our contractor teams. It starts with insightful and accurate estimating and planning, executed by talented project managers and skilled workers solving problems and overcoming day-to-day challenges in safe working environments. This is a chance to celebrate excellence and provides an opportunity for our contractors to share their success with their peers.

The Associated General Contractors of Missouri (AGCMO) represents the united voice of the construction industry throughout the state of Missouri. AGC of Missouri represents nearly 550 commercial, industrial, highway, transportation, and utility infrastructure contractors, industry partners and related firms in 110 counties across the state of Missouri. AGCMO operates offices in St. Louis, Jefferson City and Springfield. Visit: www.agcmo.org

2023 Construction Keystone Award Finalists

Mid-America Class

(Projects located in Missouri or contiguous states)

General Contractor / Construction Manager / Prime Contractor

Building Construction

Project Under $20 Million

BSI Constructors, Inc.

Project: Saint Louis University Jesuit Center

Owner: Saint Louis University

Project Location: St. Louis, MO

S. M. Wilson & Co.

Project: Granite City High School Softball Field

Owner: Granite City Community Unit School

Project Location: Granite City, IL

S. M. Wilson & Co.

Project: R. P. Lumber Center

Owner: City of Edwardsville

Project Location: Edwardsville, IL



General Contractor / Construction Manager / Prime Contractor

Building Construction

Project $20 – $50 Million

Helmkamp Construction Co.

Project: Bill Simon Field House

Owner: The Principia

Project Location: St. Louis, MO

Keeley Construction

Project: Marlowe

Owner: Keeley Properties

Project Location: St. Louis, MO

Russell

Project: University of Iowa Stanley Museum of Art

Owner: University of Iowa Facilities Management

Project Location: Iowa City, IA

General Contractor / Construction Manager / Prime Contractor

Building Construction

Project Over $50 Million

Alberici Constructors, Inc.

Project: CITYPARK Stadium and Downtown West Campus

Owner: TKFC

Project Location: St. Louis, MO

Brinkmann Constructors, Inc.

Project: Expo at Forest Park

Owner: Tegethoff Development

Project Location: St. Louis, MO

PARIC Corporation

Project: Carle at the Riverfront

Owner: Carle Health

Project Location: Danville, IL



General Contractor / Construction Manager / Prime Contractor

Highway & Transportation Construction

Alberici Constructors, Inc.

Project: Melvin Price Locks & Dam

Main Overlook Alterations

Owner: U. S. Army Corps of Engineers

Project Location: Alton, IL

Goodwin Brothers Construction Company

Project: MacArthur Bridge – West Approach Modifications

Owner: Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis

Project Location: St. Louis, MO

Herzog Contracting Corp.

Project: I-35 Project

Owner: Missouri Department of Transportation

Project Location: Clinton, Dekalb, Caldwell & Daviess Counties, MO

Specialty Contractor / Subcontractor

Building Construction

Project under $3 Million

Acme Erectors, Inc.

Project: 3681 Lindell (Former Masonic Temple)

Owner: Brandonview LLC

Project Location: St. Louis, MO

CNC Foundations

Project: NEO Vantage Pointe

Owner: Mills Properties

Project Location: Maryland Heights, MO

G&S Architectural Products

Project: Jack C. Taylor Visitor Center

Owner: Missouri Botanical Garden

Project Location: St. Louis, MO



Specialty Contractor / Subcontractor

Building Construction

Project $3 – $9 Million

Guarantee Electrical Company / TD4Electrical LLC

Project: Jack C. Taylor Visitor Center

Owner: Missouri Botanical Garden

Project Location: St. Louis, MO

IWR North America

Project: Jack C. Taylor Visitor Center

Owner: Missouri Botanical Garden

Project Location: St. Louis, MO

Tarlton Corporation

Project: OSF Proton Therapy Vault Concrete

Owner: OSF HealthCare / PointCore Construction

Project Location: Peoria, IL

Specialty Contractor / Subcontractor

Building Construction

Project Over $9 Million

IWR North America

Project: CITYPARK

Owner: St. Louis City SC

Project Location: St. Louis, MO

IWR North America

Project: Forsyth Pointe

Owner: Forsyth Partners, LLC

Project Location: St. Louis, MO

icon Mechanical Construction & Engineering, LLC

Project: 3rd Flr. Fit-Out

4240 Confidential BioTech Laboratory

Owner: VIR Biotechnology, Inc.

Project Location: St. Louis, MO

National Class

(Projects located in lower 48 states, excluding Mid-America Class)

Green Line Extension (GLXC)

(JV, Herzog Contracting Corp., FLUOR, Balfour Realty)

Project: Green Line Extension

Owner: Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA)

Project Location: Boston, MA

Millstone Weber, LLC

Project: Ash Fork Second Mainline Project

Owner: BNSF Railway Company

Project Location: Ash Fork, AZ

Millstone Weber, LLC

Project: Camp Lejeune Concrete MATS Repair

Owner: Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command

Project Location: Jacksonville, NC