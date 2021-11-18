First ASCC Safety Summit Held

The American Society of Concrete Contractors (ASCC), St. Louis, MO, and the Tilt-Up Concrete Association (TCA), Mt. Vernon, IA, held their inaugural ASCC/TCA Safety Summit in Houston, TX, on November 12. The event brought together those responsible for safety in their companies for a day of information exchange. Safety professionals from ASCC and TCA members across the country came together to share best practices and their most daunting challenges,” says Bev Garnant, executive director of the ASCC.

The summit opened with keynote speaker, Tim Manherz, operating manager, Encore Concrete Construction, Houston. Manherz is a winner of ASCC’s prestigious Owner/Executive Safety Award, a past president of TCA, and a board member of ASCC.

The remainder of the day was devoted to breakout sessions, the heart of the program. Attendees discussed Medical Case Management, Safety vs. Production, Medical Marijuana on the Job, Root Cause Analysis and Implementing Change, among other topics. “The goal was for every attendee to leave armed with new ideas and contact information from fellow members, eager to continue the conversations, and with renewed energy for keeping their companies safe,” says TCA executive director Mitch Bloomquist. “I have no doubt this is exactly what took place.”

The ASCC is a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the capabilities of those who build with concrete, and to providing them with a unified voice in the construction industry. Members include concrete contracting firms, manufacturers, suppliers, and others interested in the concrete industry, such as architects, specifiers, and distributors. There are approximately 720 member companies in the United States and 12 foreign countries. For more information visit the website at www.ascconline.org or call (866) 788-2722.

The Tilt-Up Concrete Association (TCA) is the international nonprofit trade association for the global tilt-up concrete construction industry and was founded in 1986 by a dedicated group of contractors, professionals, and manufacturers with the interest of improving the quality and acceptance of tilt-up construction. For more information, please visit www.tilt-up.org.

