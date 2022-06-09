First Female President, Sarah Jacobson, to Helm Clayco Subsidiary Lamar Johnson Collaborative

National architecture and design firm Lamar Johnson Collaborative (LJC), a Clayco subsidiary, announced today the appointment of its first female president, Sarah Jacobson, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, ND. Sarah will also be joining the Clayco enterprise’s executive leadership team on the West Coast.

Sarah has distinguished herself throughout her career as an architect and project leader on numerous large, complex projects. She most recently relocated to lead LJC’s newly established office in Culver City, California, near Los Angeles. With extensive experience in architecture and construction management, Sarah has led teams on award-winning developments including office buildings, hotels, high-rises, mixed-use, civic and institutional facilities, for both new construction and adaptive re-use.

“This year LJC has seen tremendous growth and exciting new opportunities, all of which Sarah Jacobson has been instrumental in making happen,” said Bob Clark, executive chairman and founder of Clayco, LJC’s parent company. “With over 250 people in six offices, the diversity and quality of LJC’s work has drawn national attention and recognition. LJC has achieved success through the collective efforts of exceptional leaders like Sarah, as well as Kapil Khanna and Lamar Johnson.”

Lamar Johnson Collaborative is pleased to announce additional executive promotions:

Kapil Khanna

Kapil Khanna is elevated from President to Chief Executive Officer. Kapil joined the firm more than ten years ago and provides direction for the business strategy, integration and implementation of initiatives to support the firm’s growth.

Lamar Johnson

Lamar Johnson, the namesake and founder of the firm, is named Executive Chairman. He founded Lamar Johnson Collaborative in 2017 and joined Clayco in 2019. Lamar has successfully established the firm as a nationally recognized design practice.

In addition to these leaders, LJC acknowledges the significant contributions of three additional senior staff; interior design market leader Al Fiesel, industrial design market leader David Junge, and senior designer Tyler Meyr have been promoted to Executive Directors.

What began as Forum Studio Architects in St. Louis almost 25 years ago has now been transformed into a leading architecture, interiors, planning and landscape firm. LJC employs over 250 professionals across four offices and partners with companies, municipalities and universities of all sizes to deliver aspirational built environments through master planning, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, urban planning and engineering. Recent firm accolades include PopCourts!, Grand Prize winner of the AIA Film Challenge 2021; Promenade Park, winner of a 2021 ULI Americas Awards for Excellence; NAIOP Chicago Architecture Firm of the Year; and recipient of the Greater Chicago Food Depository’s Commercial Real Estate Awards Architect and Interior Design Firm of the Year awards.

