First Two Schools in the Region Use Insulated Concrete Forms in New Construction

Concrete Council to Host Hard Hat Tours for School District Officials and Architects on Sites

The Concrete Council of St. Louis is hosting hard hat tours for school district officials and architects at the construction sites of two area elementary schools. Zitzman Elementary and Hancock Elementary are the first schools in Franklin County and St. Louis County respectively to utilize Insulated Concrete Forms (ICFs) in a new construction project to improve resiliency.

ICFs are gaining popularity as the building technique of choice for schools across the United States. ICF walls are fire-proof, durable, and resistant to both mold and rot. Additionally, ICF walls can withstand winds up to 250 mph. As solid, reinforced concrete walls, ICF structures are estimated to be 10 times more durable than cross-laminate timbers.

The Concrete Council will host tours of the Zitzman Elementary construction project, 255 S Indian Pride Dr, Pacific, MO, on Tuesday, April 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Additionally, there will be an afternoon session at this location from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“We are so excited to show off our construction project for Zitzman Elementary,” said Al Kirchhofer, CFO, Meramec Valley R-III School District. “We were very impressed after hearing about the resiliency of ICF. We wanted to implement this strategy in our next construction project to deliver peace of mind to district residents concerning the soundness of the elementary school’s construction where their children attend.”

On Wednesday, April 13, the Concrete Council will host two more opportunities for architects and school district officials to see ICF in a new construction project. At Hancock Elementary, 9101 South Broadway, on site tours will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then again from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“We’re really looking forward to showing the ICF element of our Hancock Elementary construction project,” said Dr. Kevin Carl, Superintendent, Hancock Place School District. “Everyone should know about ICF if you’re building an educational facility. We’re certainly setting new standards in terms of resiliency and energy efficiency.”

Each of the four sessions are limited to 50 attendants each. To register to attend, contact Gina Heck (gheck@blacktwigllc.com).

About the Concrete Council

The Concrete Council of St. Louis’ primary goal is to increase the incremental use of concrete construction in the area. Its membership is made up of firms in the St. Louis area involved in concrete production and construction. The Council also focuses on education, providing updates on the latest tools for concrete construction, state-of-the-art technology, and continuing research. For more information, visit www.concretecouncil.com.

