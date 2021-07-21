Fischer & Frichtel Supports Local Military Families Aided through Folds of Honor

Fischer & Frichtel Homes has presented Folds of Honor-St. Louis Chapter with a donation of $20,000. The contribution will support the organization’s mission of providing educational scholarships and support for the spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members.

Fischer & Frichtel is a 5-star partner of St. Louis Chapter, which is the highest level of sponsorship. The company committed $1,000 for every home it sold between Memorial Day and the 4th of July to the organization. On July 13, John Fischer, president of the local homebuilder, fulfilled that pledge and more.

“We will forever be grateful to our service members who have sacrificed so much for our freedom,” said John Fischer, president of Fischer & Frichtel. “We proudly stand behind Folds of Honor to educate the legacy of these brave men and women. We thank our customers for their business which enables us to support this worthy cause.”

Founded in 1945, Fischer & Frichtel is St. Louis Born, St. Louis Built, and has helped thousands of families in St. Charles and St. Louis counties turn their homebuilding dreams into reality. With more than 20,000 homes and 200+ new home communities to its credit, Fischer & Frichtel is known for its legendary construction quality, on-staff carpentry team, first-rate customer experience, talented Home Center designers, and its unique warranty program.

Fischer & Frichtel is currently building homes in master-planned communities, intimate enclaves, lavish estate neighborhoods and free-standing villa communities in Bridgeton/Maryland Heights, Chesterfield, Cottleville, Dardenne Prairie, Eureka, Lake Saint Louis, O’Fallon, St. Charles and Wildwood. Visitors are invited to visit its many display homes or call (314) 283-6510 for more information.

Photo Above: Fischer & Fischer representatives present a $20,000 donation to Folds of Honor-St. Louis organization. Shown in the photo from left to right are Matt Schwartz, Carl Hausmann, Austin Johnson, John Fischer, Tom Weis, Doug Mitchell.

