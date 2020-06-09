Flooring Industry Council of Greater St. Louis Provides Covid-19 Relief

Donates to St. Louis Community Foundation, Sends PPE to Contractor Members

The Flooring Industry Council of Greater St. Louis (FIC) donates to the St. Louis Community Foundation Covid-19 Regional Response Fund to support regional nonprofits that are serving local communities disproportionately affected by the coronavirus crisis and its economic fallout.

Taking action, the FIC also sent PPE to company members to share with their employees in an effort to support safe work environments for employees and customers.

“FIC flooring contractors serve the Greater St. Louis Community. Therefore, in times of need we are eager to do what we can to help. Every little bit helps”, said Brian McGee, FIC President, Ambassador Floor Company and Mid-West Floor.

The Flooring Industry Council (FIC) of greater St. Louis is a non-profit organization providing support to flooring companies which employ the INSTALL craftsmen of Floor Layers Local 1310. These craftsmen receive four to six years of classroom and on-the-job training in every aspect of flooring installation.

FIC companies serve residential, commercial, and industrial markets performing installations quickly, cost efficiently and with the highest degree of quality. For more information, visit www.ficstl.org or call the FIC office at 314-968-3522.