Focal Pointe Acquires Signature Landscape, Landworks, Inc., and Rite-A-Way Lawn Care

Focal Pointe Holdings, LLC, a leading landscape services company located in Caseyville, Illinois, has acquired three privately-owned landscape companies: Landworks, Kansas City, Kansas; Rite-A-Way Lawn Care, Cottleville, Missouri; and Signature Landscape, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Together, these acquisitions are expected to contribute 39% to total Focal Pointe revenue for fiscal year 2023. In total, the acquisition adds 220 employees across Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma, and represents a combined client portfolio in excess of $17M.

The move confirms Focal Pointe’s strategy of supporting its employees and creating a firm that offers recognized expertise in the landscape sector and unparalleled opportunities for professional growth.

“Putting people first, whether it’s our employees, customers, or the people in our communities, is central to who we are,” said CEO and Founder, John Munie. “When visiting with team members throughout the company, I’d ask ‘if we could design the best company on earth to work for, what would that look like?’ They said it would be a company that they could help build and where they could all grow,” said Munie.

As part of Focal Pointe’s people-first culture, all three firms will be integrated into the Focal Pointe family of companies, with only Signature retaining its name. Signature CEO Brett Gordon will become Focal Pointe’s new COO.

Landworks, located in Wyandotte County and serving the greater Kansas City metropolitan area, will be rebranded as Focal Pointe. Its owners, Jeff and Courtney Welch joined the Focal Pointe team.

Rite-A-Way CEO Brad Striker will retain their firm’s large tree business, with Focal Pointe acquiring Rite-A-Way’s snow and landscape operations in St. Louis/St. Charles, Missouri.



Focal Pointe executive director Bruce K. Wilson and board members Verne Harnish, Tim Spihlman, Kris Jakel, and the late Kevin Kehoe acted as M&A strategic advisors.

Former Focal Pointe Operations Director, Brian Brueggemann, has returned to the firm in a consulting role to lead operations integration.

ABOUT FOCAL POINTE

Founded in 1997 by John Munie, Focal Pointe is a full-service landscape business serving commercial and residential property owners, developers, and managers. Focal Pointe’s portfolio includes the St. Louis Cardinals, Washington University, Edward Jones, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, and Big Cedar Lodge.

In 2022, Focal Pointe ranked as the 116th largest U.S. landscape company by Landscape Management magazine and ranked among the 50 fastest-growing privately held firms by the St. Louis Business Journal. Focal Pointe was also awarded a Top Workplaces in 2022 by The Saint Louis Post-Dispatch.

Focal Pointe is located in Caseyville, Illinois. Branch offices are in Hazelwood, Missouri; Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri; Springfield and Branson, Missouri; Kansas City, Kansas; and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. www.yourfocalpointe.com