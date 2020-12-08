Focal Pointe Receives National Award of Excellence

Focal Pointe Outdoor Solutions, Inc. is proud to announce it has been awarded an Award of Excellence by the National Association of Landscape Professionals [NALP.]

The award was presented for Focal Pointe’s landscape execution of the Woodlands Edge Estate project, a residential property in St. Louis, Missouri. The six-acre property includes hillside perennial gardens that incorporate native woodland perennials, a dry creek bed that serves as drainage for surrounding properties as well as formal lawn areas, a playground, and a contemplation garden. The design was provided by Doug Hoerr of Hoerr Schaudt Landscape Architects of Chicago, IL.

Each year, the National Association Landscape Professionals’ Awards of Excellence program recognizes exceptional workmanship in landscape installation, design/build, exterior maintenance, interior plantings, and erosion control projects. This year, a total of 110 awards were granted for these categories, nationwide. Focal Pointe’s 2020 award was in the category of Residential Landscape Contracting above $1 million. Details of Focal Pointe’s award-winning project can be seen on the NALP website at this link.

Awards of Excellence are traditionally announced at NALP’s annual conference. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, LANDSCAPES 2020 was held as a virtual event. To assure those at Focal Pointe, most responsible for the award received appropriate recognition, Founder and President, John Munie presented an award plaque to the construction and installation team. Munie said, “Some projects are difficult due to the sheer scale and complexity, others, require extreme attention to detail. This project had all of the above. The owner and architects asked this team to create a six-acre masterpiece and you did it! Everyone associated with this project should be very proud.”

This was a terrific project that allowed our team to really show-off our capabilities,” said Focal Pointe’s Director of Construction, Brian Bobikiewicz. “It’s gratifying to receive an award, mostly because it proves to our team that what they did was exceptional. Happy clients, beautiful results, proud employees – that’s what we like. That’s how we define success.”

About Focal Pointe Outdoor Solutions, Inc.

Founded in 1998, Focal Pointe Outdoor Solutions is a premium landscape design, installation, and maintenance company serving commercial and residential customers. Operating in the Saint Louis and Springfield/Branson, MO communities. Focal Pointe clientele includes Mercy Hospitals and Clinics, Busch Stadium, and Washington University. In 2020 Focal Pointe was ranked the 5th fastest growing and 130th largest U.S. Landscape Company by Landscape Management Magazine, and ranked among the 50 fastest growing privately held firms by the St. Louis Business Journal for the third year running. Focal Pointe was also awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by The Saint Louis Post-Dispatch.

About NALP

The National Association of Landscape Professionals represents an industry of approximately 1 million landscape, lawn care, irrigation, and tree care professionals. Through national advocacy campaigns, the association is growing the industry and its workforce. NALP offers its members professional development through education, networking, and training, and increases the professionalism of the industry through certification and accreditation programs. For more information about NALP, visit www.landscapeprofessionals.org. Also, visit Loveyourlandscape.org for landscape information or visit LandscapeIndustryCareers.org and Landscapeapprenticeship.org to explore career opportunities.

Photo Above: The Construction Office Team poses with the NALP Award of Excellence plaque. Pictured from left are Dana Fritsche, John Munie, Storm Mensing, Brian Bobikiewicz, Dawn Slechta, Ben O’Neal (participating remotely on the TV behind), Miguel Soto, and Quinn Bress.