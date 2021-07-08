Four Factors Affecting Your Profits

Tips to Adopt for Successful Resource Management

Webinar to take place on July 15, 2021 at 1:00pm CST

As the business world moves towards more agile project management, contractors need the proper insight to focus on the impact of their biggest resources— people and equipment This webinar will dive into four key tactics every contractor should be adapting to maximize profits and have a holistic view of every project at any given moment in terms of their asset and equipment management. Including the following topics:

Keys to adjust assumptions and view the impact to equipment rental rates

Ways to view your backlog of potential jobs and how to properly forecast usage hours

Reviewing idle time with detailed analysis on labor performance

Tracking inventory and materials available for current and prospective jobs

Leveraging a centralized system for overarching views into scheduling, time-keeping and estimating data

This webinar will be hosted by Chris Porter, Construction Solutions Manager at Prophix. As the leader of the Construction team, Chris is responsible for ensuring that Construction organizations understand how Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software will help to better manage their projects to gain a deeper understanding of their data and make better business decisions. In Chris’ 10 years with Prophix he has consistently taken on greater responsibilities in a variety of roles including; Consulting, Sales and Channel Partners. Chris is passionate about helping people improve the pace of their business through the power of automation.

