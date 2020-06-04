A couple years ago I read a newspaper article which put forward the proposition that more than 40% of Americans would not be able come up with an extra $400 for an emergency auto repair. That is a frightening thought which I remember hoping was somehow incorrect.

How, one wonders, could a country with our breath-taking and ostentatious wealth be so weak in its foundation? The rise of the economy writ large and the stock market over the past few years helped to gloss over the plight of people struggling at the fringes of our society.

Then, as my father used to say, “Lightening hit the out-house” in the form of a world pandemic that took everyone by surprise. Well, most everyone outside of the small collection of health care professionals focusing on all things epidemiological. In short order, the fragility of a huge segment of our nation has been exposed.

If you need to learn more about how things can go bad wrong and you can stand to read a real-life horror story, you might want to check out the book, “The Great Influenza: The Story of the Deadliest Pandemic in History” written in 2005 by Tulane Medical School professor, John M. Barry. It’s the story of the first world-wide pandemic caused, in part, by the soldiers returning from World War I in 1918. It is estimated that between 21 and 50 million people succumbed to the, so-called Spanish Flu in 1918 and 1919. Others have estimated losses at above 100 million. It is an almost unbelievable story with real-life connection to today’s news.

Still, that was a hundred years ago when the whiz-bang greatest inventions of the day were the three-color traffic light, the pop-up toaster and fortune cookies. Surely, one hopes, the world is better positioned now to weather a problem of such epic proportions. The answer is a definite maybe.

Experts are racing to come up with some sort of medical treatment for the current epidemic and, ultimately, for an effective vaccine. To date, the quickest vaccine ever developed was for Mumps, which is also a virus spread in ways very similar to COVID-19. That timeline? Four years start to finish. But modern man is devilishly ingenious and has exhibited some thrilling solutions to modern problems.

In the early years of the 20th century, Europe was facing a population explosion and was desperate for a way to produce large quantities of ammonia essential for agriculture. Meet Fritz Haber, a Prussian chemist who figured out how to basically pull this vital element out of the air. The production of nitrogen-based products such as fertilizer and chemical feedstocks, previously dependent on acquisition of ammonia from limited natural deposits, now became possible using an easily available, abundant base — atmospheric nitrogen. The ability to produce much larger quantities of nitrogen-based fertilizers in turn supported much greater agricultural yields and prevented billions of people from starving to death.

And look at the incredible energy savings profiting the world from the development of the LED lightbulb. Smart, motivated people can accomplish some amazing work. The world’s smartest people are all over the current problem. And they could not be more motivated. Just watch. Chances are, our salvation will probably come from an unexpected source not yet being sliced and diced by our 24-hour news outlets.

In the meantime, experts agree that testing is the truest arrow in our health care quiver. We really need to know who is carrying the virus, who has fought it off and why and who now, hopefully, is immune from further infection. This is the only known path to a return to the life we all miss so dearly.

I am not a proponent of recent progressive movements pushed by office-seeking politicians but this pandemic gives rise to questions regarding the price and effectiveness of our medical care system. Does the requirement of employment for health insurance still seem right for the majority of our citizens? And what is government’s role in providing safety-net wages during times of massive unemployment? It will be interesting to see how these questions are addressed once we have time to look back. One way or another, we can’t be caught off-guard when the next unpleasant surprise rounds the corner.

People now are most disturbed by the lack of forward-looking information and the god-awful feeling of being not in control. But we’ll get there. And hopefully get there more together than we have been.