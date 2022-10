“FSA is happy to announce the promotion of Cody Henderson to Associate Principal of the firm. Cody has dedicated nearly 13 years to the firm taking the lead for over 250 laboratory and higher education projects. He was the Chair of the AIA Young Architects Forum St. Louis in 2016, President of AIA St. Louis in 2020, and was a recipient of the national AIA Young Architects Award in 2021. In his spare time, Cody loves to travel with his wife and play on leagues for both softball & kickball.

