FSA Welcomes Ula Lijowska as Architectural Associate

FSA, LLC is excited to announce that Ula Lijowska has joined the team as Architectural Associate. Ula graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder with a Bachelor of Environmental Design; Emphasis in Architecture. She has a strong passion for sustainability within design. We are thrilled to have Ula on our team and cannot wait to see her skills shine throughout our projects. As a comprehensive architectural and interior design firm, FSA, LLC is always looking to hire new talent that enhances our built environment.

