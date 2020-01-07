Geotechnology Announces Leadership Team Changes

Geotechnology, Inc., has promoted Pat Donovan, P.E. to Professional Services President and Jim Howe to Exploration President.

Geotechnology CEO, Ed Alizadeh, P.E., J.D., announced the changes, which became effective January 1, 2020.

Mr. Donovan has been serving as Geotechnology’s Vice President-Regional Manager of the South Region in Memphis. In his new role, he will provide strategic leadership, project oversight and management of the company’s professional services, which include geotechnical, geophysics, environmental, and construction materials testing departments, along with business development. Mr. Donovan joined Geotechnology in 2010 when the company acquired Hall, Blake and Associates, Inc. (HBA), a geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing and drilling firm based in Memphis, where he was Vice President of Operations.

Mr. Howe has been serving as Geotechnology’s Vice President of Exploration. In his new role, he will oversee all exploration services throughout the company to ensure personnel and resources are being utilized in ways that promote safety, and benefit clients and their projects. He has been a vital Geotechnology team member for more than 30 years, and integral in building the company’s drilling division into a renowned industry leader.

“These promotions are recognition of the great contributions that Pat and Jim have made to our company,” said Alizadeh. “The changes also present opportunities for new ideas and practices that will benefit our clients and lead Geotechnology to even greater heights in our safety, growth and operations successes.”

Established in 1984, Geotechnology, Inc. is a professional corporation offering a comprehensive range of consulting services in applied earth and environmental sciences, including geophysics, underground consulting services, geotechnical and environmental engineering, materials testing and drilling. Geotechnology has provided expertise on thousands of major construction projects in the Midwest and Mid-South regions, and is ranked in ENR’s Top 500 Design Firms. The company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has ten offices in Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas. For more information, visit www.geotechnology.com