Geotechnology Holdings Promotes Joe Darmody to Vice President

Geotechnology Holdings, Inc. has named Joe Darmody Vice President of Safety and Risk Management.

His responsibilities include managing insurance and contracts, health and safety programs, business continuity and resiliency, and helping to maintain a strong culture of safety and risk management throughout Geotechnology companies.

Mr. Darmody joined Geotechnology, Inc. in 2006 as a Senior Project Manager, bringing environmental consulting experience with an emphasis on air quality and environmental compliance to the position. He subsequently was promoted to Environmental Group Manager and later Corporate Risk Manager. In this latter position, he elevated Geotechnology’s safety program and helped gain industry recognition with honors such as the 2019 National Drilling Association (NDA) Safety Award, as well as successfully leading the program during the challenging pandemic of 2020.

“Covid-19 changed our world dramatically in 2020, and Joe was an incredible resource and leader in our management team as we navigated a course to keep our employees safe and keep our employees working,” said Geotechnology Holdings CEO Ed Alizadeh, PE. “During the pandemic, Joe has demonstrated his genuine concern for the well-being of our employees and Geotechnology. His steady and balanced approach has been instrumental to our success.”

Geotechnology Holdings is a corporation whose companies offer a comprehensive range of consulting services in applied earth and environmental sciences. Established more than 36 years ago, Geotechnology, Inc. provides engineering, environmental, geophysical and materials testing services. For more information, visit www.geotechnology.com