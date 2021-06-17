Geotechnology Wins Top Places to Work Award

Geotechnology, Inc. has been named a winner of the 2021 Greater St. Louis Top Workplaces award program, which is sponsored by the St. Louis-Post Dispatch.

Winners of the award are chosen solely based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party employee engagement technology company. The anonymous survey measures culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization such as alignment, execution and connection.

Geotechnology, whose corporate headquarters is in St. Louis, also has central regional locations in Overland Park, Kansas, and Fairview Heights, Illinois, in addition to offices in Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi, Kentucky and Ohio. With a staff of over 260, the company provides a comprehensive range of consulting services in applied earth and environmental sciences; exploration; geotechnical engineering; underground consulting services; soils, rock, and construction materials testing; non-destructive testing; special inspections; geophysics and deep foundation testing.

“We are honored to receive this award,” said Joel Weinhold, P.E., Geotechnology’s Central Regional Manager. “Our goal is to hire the most qualified people, provide them with meaningful work, and help them to succeed personally and professionally. Our employees are our most valuable assets and we appreciate them. Their hard work has contributed to us successfully being a trusted advisor to our clients and a leader in our communities.”

Geotechnology Holdings is a corporation whose companies offer a comprehensive range of consulting services in applied earth and environmental sciences. Established more than 36 years ago, Geotechnology, Inc. provides engineering, environmental, geophysical and materials testing services. Geotechnology Exploration, LLC provides drilling services and Geotechnology Living, LLC provides professional services on multi-family, senior living and other housing-type projects. The Geotechnology family of firms has been part of thousands of major construction projects in the Midwest and Mid-South regions and is ranked in ENR’s Top 500 Design Firms. Based in St. Louis, Missouri, Geotechnology has offices in Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas. For more information, visit www.geotechnology.com

