Godfrey Fire Protection District Breaks Ground on New $7.5 million Fire Station and Administrative Building

Godfrey Fire Protection District has broken ground on the new $7.5 million fire station and administrative building in Godfrey, IL on February 16. Members of the fire department and residents from the local community came out to celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony that marks the beginning of construction. Construction is anticipated to be completed by the spring of 2024. S. M. Wilson is serving as the construction manager. The owner’s representative is Northstar Management and the architect is FGM Architects.

The 15,000-square-foot facility will serve as the replacement of the District’s two existing fire stations. The location at 3023 Godfrey Road in Godfrey, Illinois is more centrally located and has room for growth to accommodate the ever-increasing demand for emergency services. Relocating Godfrey’s fire services to a single building with all equipment housed in one central location will allow for better and more efficient manpower allocation during emergency response.

“This important project will allow the Fire District to operate more efficiently while augmenting the District’s mission to protect lives and properties of the Citizens of the Village of Godfrey,” said Terry Ford, President of the Fire District Board of Trustees.

The modern, state-of-the-art facility will include three drive-thru apparatus bays, space for medical and other supplies as well as training and administrative areas, meeting spaces, offices and living quarters. The new firehouse is designed as a one-story building with a partial mezzanine on the second level to accommodate the apparatus bays.

The construction project is funded by a bond that was overwhelmingly approved in April 2021 by local voters. The bond also funds the purchase of updated, essential emergency equipment, including cardiac monitors and firefighter turnout gear, as well as the replacement of antiquated vehicles that are increasingly expensive to maintain.

“The Trustees and the Project Team are working diligently toward delivery of this project in a manner that satisfies all of our objectives despite current challenges in the construction marketplace and supply chain difficulties,” said Gerard Fischer, Secretary/Treasurer of the Fire District Board of Trustees.

S. M. Wilson has completed several other civic projects in the Metro East Illinois area of the St. Louis region, including the City of Highland’s Public Safety Building and the City of Edwardsville’s R.P. Lumber Center recreational complex.

ABOUT GODFREY FIRE

Godfrey Fire Protection District provides emergency fire, rescue, and first responder non-transport medical services to a district that encompasses 36 square miles and 18,000 people. For more information on the new station as well as track project progress, please visit GodfreyFire.com.

ABOUT NORTHSTAR MANAGEMENT

Northstar Management Company was founded in 1998 with a mission to successfully guide clients through the complex process of planning, design and construction. Representing the Owner’s Best Interests as an “independent” resource. Northstar specializes in managing a variety of project types, including Healthcare, Education, Commercial/Public and Infrastructure (Mechanical and Electrical systems).

ABOUT S. M. WILSON & CO.

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis and offices in Edwardsville, IL and Cape Girardeau, MO. Founded in 1921, S. M. Wilson is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. The 100% employee-owned company is one of the leading construction management firms in the Midwest. Areas of expertise include K-12 education, commercial, healthcare and industrial projects. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.

ABOUT FGMA

FGM Architects has specialized in the planning and design of environments where people live, learn, worship, work, play and gather since 1945. FGM Architects serves communities in Illinois, Missouri, Wisconsin and Texas from offices in Oak Brook, Chicago, O’Fallon, St. Louis, Milwaukee and Austin with a staff of 100 architecture, design, technical and administrative professionals.