Golterman & Sabo Celebrates 75th Anniversary

Golterman & Sabo (G&S), an acoustics and architectural products company, is celebrating 75 years of serving the construction community. Founded by Herbert Golterman, Sr. in 1946, the award-winning company has remained a family-owned and operated business since its creation. Now in 2021, the original Herbert Golterman Company is known as Golterman & Sabo. The company manufacturers acoustical products for global distribution, plus supplies an array of architectural products and installation services to the Midwest region.

In its third generation of family ownership, Golterman & Sabo (G&S) is the parent company of G&S Acoustics, G&S Architectural Products, FabricWall and G&S Cinema Acoustics. While one aspect of the family business G&S Acoustics focuses on improving the quality of sound or dampening noise with innovative acoustical products, the sister company G&S Architectural Products distributes and installs operable walls, window shading systems, and a variety of other specialized architectural products. FabricWall is an acoustical stretch fabric system for walls and ceilings. The last division is G&S Cinema Acoustics which creates custom, high-quality sound absorbing panels for turn-key theater applications from field measuring to installation.

“With a unique mix of acoustical and architectural products, as well as the manufacturing and installation services we provide, we’ve found our niche,” says Herb Golterman, CEO of Golterman & Sabo, and grandson of the company’s founder. “It’s an honor to carry on the family business and know that we are growing the company for future generations. That includes several of our employees who have been with us for many years and are very much like family.”

“We’ll accept any challenge,” says Dennis Voss, president of G&S Architectural Products. “We’ve built our business on working to find very specific solutions to clients’ needs. Sound dampening is more important now than ever with wide-open office spaces and high ceilings of gymnasiums, auditoriums, cafeterias and church sanctuaries.”

This work ethic has been recognized repeatedly by peers and associations. This year, G&S Architectural Products received the Specialty Subcontractor of the Year Award from the American Subcontractors Association (ASA) Midwest Council. The annual ASA Gala honors the achievements of general contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers in the greater metropolitan area of St. Louis, as well as in the southern Illinois region.

This is the sixth time that G&S Architectural Products has won this award, having been nominated a total of 10 times since the award’s inception in 2001. This accomplishment means a lot to G&S. Subcontractors are nominated and selected for the annual ASA awards by general contractors, who place their votes based on bid ethics practice, safety policy and practices, jobsite supervision, scheduling coordination, and project relations.

In addition to the ASA Specialty Subcontractor of the Year Award, G&S has won other numerous construction industry awards. Many projects in which G&S has been involved with have won either CISCA or Keystone Awards.

CISCA, which stands for Ceilings & Interior Systems Construction Awards, is a global premier authority for the interior construction, acoustical ceilings, and acoustical treatment industry. The Keystone Awards are presented by the Associated General Contractors of St. Louis and honor the achievements of local construction firms and their employees for building facilities that support and enhance the quality of life in Greater St. Louis.

To learn more about how Golterman & Sabo is celebrating their 75th anniversary and see a timeline of accomplishments, visit Honoring our Past and Inspiring our Future.

