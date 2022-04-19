Golterman & Sabo Receives ASA Safety Cup

Award presented at annual Neon Awards Gala hosted by ASA Midwest Council

Golterman & Sabo, a family-owned supplier of acoustical and architectural products for the construction industry, came out the big safety winner at the Neon Awards Gala held Saturday, April 9th, 2022. The annual event is hosted by the American Subcontractors Association (ASA) Midwest Council and recognizes the achievements of general contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers in the greater St. Louis metropolitan area and southern Illinois region for their outstanding work, as well as maintaining job safety protocols.

This year the ASA Midwest Council awarded special safety awards to qualifying ASA members in six divisions who had achieved work safety excellence in 2021 and an overall safety cup award was presented to Golterman & Sabo. This award is much like hockey’s Stanley Cup, whereby the winning recipient keeps the award to showcase for a year before it travels on to the next winner.

Golterman & Sabo has won ASA Safety Awards in previous years, but this is the first time for receiving the overall Safety Cup award.

“Safety for our employees is always priority for us,” says Chuck DeFosset, vice president project management & engineering. “Work stations are kept clean with cutting tools, adhesives and cleaning liquids properly secured and put away when not in use. We do weekly walk-throughs of our shop and warehouse for potential safety hazards, every Monday we do a “Toolbox Talk” with our carpenters before they go to a job, and we do annual safety training for all employees.”

This was the 29th year for the Neon Awards Gala, which hosted 430 people at the Four Seasons Hotel in Downtown St. Louis. In addition to the special safety awards, other award categories include General Contractor of the Year, Outstanding MEP Subcontractors, Outstanding Specialty Subcontractors, and Service Provider/Supplier of the Year. G&S has won the ASA Outstanding Specialty Subcontract of the Year Award six times! These accomplishment mean a lot to G&S and we will continue to support the construction community with our very best.

Share this: Tweet



