Goodwin Brothers Supports World Water Day

Goodwin Brothers has been helping provide clean water to municipalities and cities across the Midwest for much of its 75-year history …not just with our innovative design-build solutions for water treatment plants, but by supporting organizations that provide clean water sources to areas that otherwise wouldn’t have access to drinking water.

Clean water projects first became a priority with the Clean Water Act of 1972.

The Clean Water Act set higher quality standards, allowed the EPA to implement pollution control programs, provided a basic structure for regulating pollutant discharges into the waters of the United States, and funded the construction of sewage treatment plants under the construction grants program.

Goodwin Brothers was there at the beginning providing manpower and know-how to this exciting frontier and continues this focus today as the industry keeps evolving.

In addition, we would like to include more of our clients and friends in supporting Water for People, an organization that supplies clean water sources to those in need.

