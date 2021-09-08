Gray Design Group Expands Leadership Team with New Principal

Gray Design Group enhanced its leadership team recently with the promotion of Jessica Frey to Principal. As a new Principal of the firm, Frey joins the dynamic leadership team of Lorrie Kramer, Tobias Heddinghaus, Steven Kuhlmann and Larry Milles in spearheading the continued growth and expansion of Gray.

‘Jessica has long been an integral part of Gray Design Group and instrumental in driving the success of our thriving interior design studio. Her natural leadership abilities, strategic mindset and innovative design solutions will make for a smooth transition into her new role as Principal,’ said Steven Kuhlmann, Gray’s Vice President of Operations.

Since joining Gray in 2005, Frey has seamlessly integrated her clients’ aesthetic wish list with a practical mindset on dozens of projects. In her most recent role as Director of Interiors + Workplace Strategy, she has supported the interiors department by establishing overall project goals and design directives while also creating strong client relationships. Her exceptional attention to detail and team-based mentoring approach have been vital to the firm’s success.

Frey has played a role in an impressive portfolio of inspiring interior spaces serving a variety of market sectors. Some of her recent clients include Melton Machine + Control Company, Grey Eagle Distributors, Motion Orthopaedics, Forest Hills Country Club, Moneta and multiple projects for local corporate campuses.

‘Jessica’s poised, polished and professional qualities paired with her extensive design knowledge make her one of the best leaders in the industry,’ said Lorrie Kramer, President of Gray Design Group. ‘Going forward, her focus will expand to include studio operations, business development and strategic initiatives for project pursuits. We are thrilled to have Jessica officially join the leadership team and know that her intentional, collaborative approach will allow her to excel as Principal.’

Gray was recently named the sixth largest interior design firm in the Saint Louis region by the St. Louis Business Journal and has secured a top 10 spot on the list for the past 13 years. The firm has also garnered national and regional attention as a Midwest Top Design Firm by ENR Midwest, a Top Future 50 Fastest-Growing Company by Small Business Monthly and an Interior Design Rising Giant by Interior Design Magazine.

‘It’s truly an honor to become Principal and continue to work with the incredible design team assembled here at Gray. It’s really a full circle moment for me to now have the opportunity as Principal to guide the fantastic culture and innovation that Gray offers,’ said Jessica Frey, NCIDQ, LEED AP, Principal.

Gray Design Group, founded in 1982, is one of the leading multi-disciplined architectural and interior design firms in the Midwest. With 39 years of experience, the Saint Louis-based firm specializes in creating dynamic commercial, hospitality, industrial, multi-family and senior living environments. Gray Design Group’s award-winning, sustainable work has received both national and regional acclaim. The WBE Certified firm is responsible for planning four million square feet of diverse commercial spaces annually. For more information, visit www.graydesigngroup.com or call 314.646.0400.

