Gray Design Group Launches New Branding + Graphics Division

In alignment with continued growth and expansion of the firm, Gray Design Group launched a new division that provides strategic branding and graphic design services. The division is led by Benjamin Franklin, an award-winning industry veteran with over 25 years of exceptional branding and graphic design experience across the globe.

As Gray’s Director of Branding + Graphic Design, Franklin brings to the table a new set of in-demand services the firm can provide to current and prospective clients. Whether the goal is to grow a brand or strategically improve the workplace experience, Franklin will work alongside the client and Gray’s interior designers and architects to deliver an integrated design that will position clients for future growth.

‘We’re thrilled to have someone of Ben’s caliber leading this new division for Gray,’ said Steve Kuhlmann, Gray’s Vice President of Operations. ‘His wealth of experience and unmatched creativity align well with our design philosophy rooted in the belief that architecture, interiors and branding should be integrated from day one to result in a unified, successful project.’

Expanded services Gray Design Group provides under Franklin’s leadership include: brand strategy; brand design and development; corporate identity; messaging and positioning; print communications; annual reports; website/mobile design and development; environmental graphics; signage and wayfinding; packaging; trade show design and online/offline marketing services.

A native of Nottinghamshire, England, Franklin began his impressive design career in London before moving to Saint Louis. For the past 12 years, he ran a successful studio including clientele from the United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, Switzerland and multiple locations across the U.S. Franklin also developed a flourishing brand identity curriculum at Washington University in Saint Louis that he taught for the past several years. In addition, he served as an advisor to designers and business start-ups at the Skandalaris Center for Interdisciplinary Innovation and Entrepreneurship. In his time outside the office, Franklin enjoys oil painting, music, hiking and spending time outdoors with his wife and three children.

‘When this opportunity surfaced, I knew it presented the perfect pairing of my creative marketing and design background with the exceptional architectural and interior design that Gray Design Group is known for throughout the region,’ Franklin said. ‘Getting to the root cause of a branding or graphic design issue, exploring the strategy behind it and investigating authentic, powerful solutions, is what energizes me. I’m looking forward to continued growth during this new chapter for myself and Gray, working with their exceptional team.’

For more information on how Gray Design Group’s expanded Branding + Graphic Design services can help grow your business and brand, visit graydesigngroup.com or contact Franklin at bfranklin@graydesigngroup.com.

Gray Design Group, founded in 1982, is one of the leading multi-disciplined architectural and interior design firms in the Midwest. With 39 years of experience, the Saint Louis-based firm specializes in creating dynamic commercial, hospitality, industrial, multi-family and senior living environments. Gray Design Group’s award-winning, sustainable work has received both national and regional acclaim. The WBE Certified firm is responsible for planning four million square feet of diverse commercial spaces annually. For more information, visit www.graydesigngroup.com or call 314.646.0400.

