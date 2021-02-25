Green Street Building Group Positioned for Exponential Growth in 2021

After only one year in operation and battling the restrictions of a pandemic, Green Street Building Group was able to grow its revenue to $20 million. Along the way they also completed the acquisition of HDA architects. They begin 2021 with a backlog of $150 million and a pipeline of another likely $100 million.

Led by veteran construction expert, Paul Giacoletto, Green Street Building Group added 8 people during its first year and plans several more hires in 2021 as it continues to grow exponentially. The company mix of young professionals and industry veterans finished construction on their first project, Hue (www.huestl.com), in December 2020. Hue is a 111-unit, multifamily development with a mix of studio and 1-bedrooms with an industrial-chic vibe that shares amenities with its sister project, Chroma (www.chromastl.com). Leasing is currently underway with property management through KDG.

“I am more than thrilled by the accomplishments of the Green Street Building Group team this past year,” said Giacoletto. “To achieve the level of success and growth doing a year filled with so much turmoil is a true statement of the commitment and dedication of this group. Great job team.”

The acquisition of HDA (www.hdai.com) in October 2020 provides Green Street Building Group the ability to offer a full spectrum of design related opportunities for Green Street’s development and construction teams, while HDA continues to provide professional design services to its multi-state platform of clients in the office, industrial, beverage, multi-family, mixed-use and craft brewery market sectors.

“We are thankful to Paul for orchestrating the acquisition of HDA and are already enjoying the combined opportunities the partnership creates,” said Kevin Morrell, principal of Green Street St. Louis. “The synergy across our companies is going to allow us to do some pretty spectacular developments this coming year and beyond.”

Green Street Building Group began construction on Green Street’s and HDA’s new headquarters in January 2021 at 4565 McRee Avenue, in the city of St. Louis, near the intersection of McRee and Vandeventer Avenues. The 64,000 SF redevelopment will include BarK’s first St. Louis dog park and entertainment facility, in addition to the combined offices of Green Street and HDA. The $19.7M project will be complete in October 2021.

January 2021 also found Green Street Building Group breaking ground on Terra At The Grove (www.terra-stl.com), a $60.2 million Fitwel certified, mixed-use development that consists of 307-unit apartments located at 4500-4540 Swan Avenue one block south of Manchester Avenue near the Cortex Innovation District and BJC/WashU medical campus. Units will be a mix of studio, 1- and 2-bedroom options, along with four levels of secure garage parking. Additional amenities include a 52,000 SF courtyard and pool, walking/bike paths, bike storage/bike repair area, dog park and pet washing stations, electric car charging stations, a business center, outdoor elevated terraces, barbeque areas, club and movie rooms, game room, convenience store, a social/demonstration kitchen, fitness and yoga studios, on-site remote working areas, playground, and privately leased office spaces.

Adjacent to Terra is Union At The Grove (www.union-stl.com), a $40 million groundbreaking infill housing project between Newstead and Taylor Avenues, just east of Kingshighway. Through partnerships that include Greater St. Louis, Inc., IFF, and Washington University Medical Center Redevelopment Corp. (WUMCRC), the project will provide over 80 workforce-target rental units thereby offering attainable housing to the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood. Green Street Building Group will begin construction in February 2021 with a scheduled completion date of Summer 2022.

“The creation of Green Street Building Group allows us to execute multiple, complicated projects at one time through streamlined construction schedules and communication,” said Phil Hulse, founder and CEO of Green Street St. Louis. “We have so much to look forward to in 2021.”

In addition to construction services for Green Street, the Building Group will soon announce partnerships with third party opportunities and is pleased to promote the recent hire of Annalise Lyons, Business Development Manager for Green Street Building Group.

Green Street Building Group was created in 2019 to increase Green Street St. Louis’ portfolio and support the needs of the region with the creation of new mixed-use and multifamily options. Led by Paul Giacoletto, an industry expert in construction and project management, Green Street Building Group is a mix of young professionals and industry veterans. The team finished construction on their first project, Hue (www.huestl.com), in December 2020 and has over six mixed-used, multi-family projects valued at over $250 million in the pipeline that will include a blend of product type. To learn more, visit www.greenstreetstl.com. #makemorepossible.