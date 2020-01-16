Green Street, SoLiS Building First Electrical Vehicle Charging Locations Along Market Street

By KERRY SMITH, EDITOR, ST. LOUIS CONSTRUCTION NEWS AND REVIEW MAGAZINE

St. Louis-based SoLiS Mobility LLC and Green Street Construction broke ground this month on the company’s first electric vehicle (EV) charge-sharing locations near the intersection of Market Street and Jefferson Avenue.

SoLiS President Luke Schuette said the $3.2 million, 5,411-square-foot project, being built by Green Street Construction, will include 24 EV stalls, a Kaldi’s coffee station, healthy grab-and-go food, a lounge and ride sharing and ride hailing areas.

The vehicle charging infrastructure on Market Street will accommodate eight 24-kilowatt AC-level II chargers, eight 80-amp AC-level II chargers, four 175-kilowatt chargers with eight distribution posts and four 160-kilowatt chargers with eight distribution posts.

“We are excited SoLiS chose St. Louis as its inaugural location,” said Phil Hulse, CEO and managing principal of Green Street St. Louis. “This forward-thinking solution is a great addition to our advancing region and our city’s sustainability initiatives.”

Luke Schuette, president and founder of SoLiS Mobility, said the pilot site at 2320 Market Street was selected due to its proximity to Downtown West and the Central Business District, offering connectivity to surrounding developments such as the next NGA West, the MLS stadium, St. Louis Aquarium and other destinations.

“We’re extremely excited to be positioning our pilot site in such an ideal location where there is already so much energy,” Schuette said.

The project is expected to be completed in May.