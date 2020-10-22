Green Street St. Louis Acquires HDA Architects

With over half a century of combined experience, Green Street St. Louis (“Green Street”) and HDA Architects (“HDA”) are joining forces to create a fully integrated development company.

HDA will assimilate under Green Street Building Group’s umbrella of services led by Paul Giacoletto to provide a full spectrum of design related opportunities for Green Street’s development and construction teams, while continuing to provide professional design services to its multi-state platform of clients in the office, industrial, beverage, multi-family, mixed-use and craft brewery market sectors.

As Green Street pivots to focus on multi-family and mixed-use developments and with the creation of Green Street Building Group last year, the acquisition of HDA is a natural step in being able to offer a larger platform of real estate and construction services.. “This is such an exciting time for our two companies,” said Giacoletto. “While I can’t take credit for the quote, ‘There is immense power when a group of people with similar interest comes together to work toward a common goal’. That’s exactly how I feel about Green Street and HDA”.

Phil Hulse, Green Street founder and CEO, created Green Street in 2008. After 25 years in commercial real estate, Hulse saw the need to develop real estate differently. Green Street’s focus is the successful redevelopment of underutilized properties within the urban core, using sustainable building methods when able. After ten years of legacy projects such as Sheet Metal Workers Local 36, Dynalabs, Jefferson Commons, St. Louis Business Center and Urban Chestnut Brewery and Bierhall, Green Street co-developed its first multi-family project, Chroma www.chromastl.com. Its sister project, Hue www.huestl.com is currently under construction and will be complete in late fall of 2020. Hue is Green Street Building Group’s first project for its Green Street development partner.

“Along with my financial partner, Kevin Morrell, we have expanded Green Street’s real estate platform in response to meeting the region’s unmet needs,” says Hulse. “The acquisition of HDA allows both of our companies to expand our reach and offerings under the umbrella of a fully integrated development, design and construction firm. We are excited to partner with Jack and Patrick Holleran, their team and the iconic brand that is HDA to create more development opportunities for St. Louis and beyond”.

In 1986, Jack Holleran, co-founder and President of HDA, built his firm focused on master planning and designing buildings for developers. Patrick Holleran, Vice President of HDA, joined the firm in 2000 to develop a niche market designing beverage facilities that now has over 155 buildings across the country.

Through their journey, the HDA staff has designed over 100 million square feet of projects in 44 states at a construction value of over $3 billion. They attribute their success to selectively targeting clients and projects, offering superior design and construction drawings.

“I reunited with Paul in 2015 for the design and construction of Two Twelve Clayton, a 26-story multifamily building in Clayton and we had a lot of fun,” said Jack Holleran. “I hired Paul for his first job as an architect out of college and now as a principal at Green Street he is leading the effort for a fully integrated development, design and construction company. I’m very excited to join Paul, Phil, Kevin and the Greenstreet team and preserving the HDA legacy of always doing the right thing for clients and staff”.

About Green Street St. Louis

Green Street St. Louis is an entrepreneurial, full-service real estate solutions provider. Green Street distinguishes itself through the application of sustainable design and building principles in the adaptive reuse of infill locations. With over 5 million square feet of development experience, Green Street utilizes its established experience to complete innovative real estate projects as an advisor, a developer, and as a property owner. #makemorepossible. To learn more, visit www.greenstreetstl.com.

About HDA Architects

“It Starts With A Vision” remains more than just a motto to HDA; it is how the company truly began and has continued to grow. Over their 30 plus year-old history, they’ve expanded their business from traditional office buildings into varied market segments to include beverage wholesaler, interiors, industrial / distribution, power retail centers, auto dealerships, multi-family, mixed-use and craft brewery market sectors. Through their journey, the HDA staff has designed over 100 million square feet of projects in 44 states at a construction value of over $3 billion. #itstartswithavision. To learn more, visit www.hdai.com.