Green Street St. Louis Grows Team with Strategic Consulting & Investment Practice

In support of its $1 billion pipeline and others, Green Street St. Louis announces it has formed Emerald Capital with Luke Pope and Matt Drinen to establish, an affiliate which is focused on development projects in low-income communities becoming a reality.

With over 25 years of combined experience in finance, tax credits, real estate and investments, Pope and Drinen have joined Emerald Capital to take the complexity out of accessing real estate tax credit programs including New Markets (NMTC) and Historic Tax Credits (HTC), as well as Opportunity Zone Development and supporting capital markets transactions as a part of multifaceted real estate deals. With over $5 billion worth of transaction experience between them, these seasoned professionals have created a proven and streamlined approach to deal structuring.

“Creating the type of developments we proudly deliver requires experience and a multidisciplinary skill set,” said Phil Hulse, Founder and CEO of Green Street St. Louis. “None of this is easy, but to have Luke and Matt and their combined talents associated with our team to assist with deal structuring, is a true gift”.

Kevin Morrell, principal of Green Street St. Louis added, “We see Emerald Capital as the next logical step in our evolution as a full-service real estate firm. Emerald leverages our skill sets and provides all of our clients access to creative capital.”

Emerald Capital will operate with Green Street and independently as they make their services available to other developers, investors and organizations seeking assistance. “Emerald Capital was created to provide access to incentives and investments for developments in low-income communities through lesser known alternatives that focus on creating jobs and services in these underserved areas,” said Pope, principal of Emerald Capital.

Emerald Capital functions as a conduit to capital resources for both for-profit and non-profit organizations. Also, Emerald Capital’s Community Development arm will provide financing to third parties through the New Markets Tax Credit program and other similar governmental and nongovernmental programs.

“Our mission is to make complex incentives and unconventional financial products available and understandable to all clients,” said Drinen, principal of Emerald Capital. “Organizations should not shy away from accessing these programs because they don’t have a full staff to evaluate and manage the nuances and complexities associated with seemingly convoluted real estate transactions”.,

Emerald Capital is an affiliate of Green Street St. Louis specializing in community development, incentive and real estate financing consulting. The team behind Emerald Capital believes that smaller businesses, nonprofits, and developers without a dedicated/sophisticated finance team have unequal access to Federal and State Incentives and atypical financing and Emerald will facilitate its client's access to these unconventional forms of financing. To learn more visit, www.emeraldcapitalstl.com

Green Street St. Louis is an entrepreneurial, full-service real estate solutions provider. Green Street distinguishes itself through the application of sustainable design and building principles in the adaptive reuse of infill locations. With over 5 million square feet of development experience, Green Street utilizes its established experience to complete innovative real estate projects as an advisor, a developer, and as a property owner. Well known projects include Chroma www.chromastl.com, Hue www.huestl.com, Urban Chestnut Brewery and Bierhall www.ucbc.com , Rockwell Beer Company www.rockwellbeercompany.com , and Sheet Metal Workers Local 36 www.sheetmetal36.org. To learn more, visit www.greenstreetstl.com.